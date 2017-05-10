UP: Saturday’s crest of the Blanchard River in Findlay, at 12.37 feet, made it into the moderate flooding range, but it was still 3 inches short of the river’s top-10 flood list. No one, of course, was complaining. It was an anxious 48 hours for many. To their credit, Findlay officials kept a watchful eye on the gauges on the Blanchard, as well as Eagle and Lye creeks. They also paid close attention to predictions from the National Weather Service and made sure the public was kept up to date. Being proactive is always better than downplaying the flood possibilities, considering how unpredictable the Blanchard can be. Had another inch or so of rain fallen in the wrong area of the watershed, the results could have been far worse. If practice makes perfect, than many residents have become experts in flood watching.

UP: For the 23rd year in a row, United Way organized more than 1,000 volunteers who worked for nonprofit organizations all over Hancock County. Most worked at least four hours, helping save local nonprofits thousands of dollars in labor. The Days of Caring event took place from May 1-5 and the weather did not deter volunteers. Kudos to the workplaces that allowed their employees to get out into the community for these work opportunities. The community is a better, brighter place because of it.

UP: Remember a couple years ago when city officials talked about adding “roundabouts” to a couple of Findlay intersections as part of future roadway improvements? The idea got about as much public support back then as reverse-angle parking on Main Street, and may have been too bold for Findlay. In the end, roundabouts didn’t pan out because two possible locations, the intersection of Sixth and Blanchard streets, and another at West Sandusky Street and Western Avenue, would have required land acquistions to accommodate them. But roundabouts are back in our future. Two of them, one on each side of U.S. 68/Ohio 15, will be built for motorists at the Lima Avenue interchange, which is to be reconfigured as part of the project to widen and reconstruct I-75 through Findlay. Still don’t like the idea? Relax. There’s no need to worry about them appearing anytime soon. The project is expected to take up to three years.

UP: A changing of the guard took place recently in Putnam County, where Keith Schierloh was sworn in as the county’s 16th common pleas court judge. Such ceremonies don’t happen very often in Putnam County. Schierloh’s inauguration was the first for a common pleas court judge in nearly 30 years. Schierloh, 45, who was elected in November, replaced Randall L. Basinger, who served as judge since 1987. Schierloh’s first day on the bench was yesterday and, if history repeats itself, he may be there for a long time. Good luck, judge.

