Officer down

Last year 143 police officers died in the line of duty in the United States. About half of the deaths resulted from shootings, including 21 officers who died in different ambush-style attacks carried out across the country.

While an officer’s life was not lost, Tuesday’s shootout in Tiffin involving law enforcement officers and a man who had earlier tried to abduct his estranged wife and stabbed a man, is an example of the unpredictable, dangerous scenarios police face each day.

The Tiffin Police Department first received a 911 call from a woman who reported her estranged husband, Scott Bloomfield, was attempting to forcibly remove her from her vehicle. The woman was able to escape.

A short time later, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a man, later identified as Bloomfield, had barged into a Tiffin residence and was threatening to shoot a man.

Officers arrived to find Bloomfield’s truck and Bloomfield armed with a high-powered rifle. In an exchange of gunfire, Luke Cantu, a sheriff’s road deputy in training, was hit in the shoulder. Officers returned fire and Bloomfield was shot in the neck, and died a short time later.

Fortunately, Tuesday’s incident won’t add to the 2017 officer fatalities. Deputy Canu is still hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

The close call, though, should draw our attention to National Police Week, which begins Sunday to honor and remember those law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the family members, friends and fellow officers they left behind.

Many police departments around the country will hold memorial services to honor those who have died in the line of duty. Hancock County’s is Monday at 6 p.m. at the FOP memorial site located at 1769 Romick Parkway in Findlay.

Attend if you can. Being there will show you remember the fallen, as well as those still serving and protecting all of us.

