Selling school

Findlay City Schools officials, like many around Ohio, are finding themselves in the odd position of having to publicly promote the very schools they serve.

It’s a role that private schools often have to take to keep and grow enrollment, but an uneasy one for public ones like Findlay.

Traditionally, in small towns public schools have been the go-to learning places for the majority of school-age children. If you live in Findlay, for example, it’s generally expected your kids will go to city schools, K-12.

But times are rapidly changing in education, and school options have grown to the point where schools must compete for students. That’s not a bad thing. Having choices is good for students and parents.

But it’s forced school officials to become salesmen. At recent city school board meetings, discussions have turned to board members pointing out some of the good things that are happening at Findlay’s schools. In that setting, it’s like singing to the choir.

On Tuesday, board member Jane Robertson cited several excellent examples of things the schools are doing well: the high school’s recent scholarship and awards ceremony; success in turning around a student with behavior struggles through the “Jacobs Gents” program at Jacobs Primary; and Millstream Career Center culinary students showing younger students their program.

There are many other stories that could be told, as well.

Yet, schools, like Findlay, are bleeding students due to the growth of open enrollment, community/charter schools, and even home schooling. The lure of sending youth to smaller, rural schools is appealing to more and more parents, evidenced by the growth of both Liberty-Benton and Van Buren schools.

But for each student who walks away and enrolls elsewhere, a school loses that share of state funding that goes with the student. A handful of students leaving can be a substantial, but manageable, cost. But if 50 or 100 walk, it can change a school’s financial situation.

Findlay must continue doing what it has started, that is, telling people what it is doing to meet the educational goals of those who choose to send their children to the city’s schools.

Without a doubt, Findlay High School and other city schools have a good story to tell and repeat more than just when a levy is on the ballot. Its broad curriculum exceeds any offered at any other school in the immediate area, and its art, music and athletic opportunities are greater as well.

As recruiting becomes more and more important, officials may want to send out some of its best students to help spread the word. There are countless examples of FHS graduates who have excelled, in part, because of lessons learned in city schools.

In other words, the best sales pitch may come from those with firsthand knowledge.

