Take flood control one project at a time

Now that Stantec has made its last pitch to the public, at least for now, it’s finally time to think about moving some dirt.

It seems clear after the three public meetings that most people are OK with “stage one” of the Stantec proposal, widening the Blanchard River just west of downtown Findlay. But not so many seem so thrilled with “stage two,” the idea of digging three large dry basins in the southern portion of the county.

While the entire $160 million package is still on the table, it may take a better argument than we’ve heard to see the dry basin proposal move forward.

The lack of support is understandable.

Besides the steep cost, $140 million, Stantec has indicated about 100 Findlay businesses and residences would still be damaged if a flood similar to the one in 2007 occurred, even with the dry basins.

There would also be a significant impact, meanwhile, on the ag community if the basins were dug since much of the property needed for the basins is farmland.

On the other hand, the Findlay river enhancement proposal could reduce flooding by about a foot in downtown Findlay, and there’s money in the bank to pay the $20 million or so it will cost.

So far, the Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court has only approved the river improvements in Findlay. If things continue to fall into place, construction could begin early next year. The sooner the better.

The dry basin discussion, meanwhile, will likely continue another day, but its fate seems uncertain.

Hopefully, the widening of the river won’t be the end of our flood-control projects. More must still be done even if the dry basins don’t materialize.

The county commissioners must continue to buy up properties in the floodway, and develop a plan for best use of that land in the future, since most of it won’t be able to be redeveloped.

As other flood projects are considered, a primary focus should be on maintaining motor vehicle access in and around Findlay when there is a major flooding event.

In 2007, and during some lesser floods, the city was cut in half by the overflowing Blanchard, putting residents’ health and safety at risk.

We must be able to find ways to keep not only Main Street but Broad Avenue and the Martin Luther King parkway open during times of high water.

We must also keep the Blanchard River, Eagle and Lye creeks flowing smoothly throughout the county, not just in Findlay. While removing obstructions may only have a minimal effect on flooding, a free-flowing waterway is a visible sign we’re addressing the problem at its core.

The commissioners should continue to make the case for the continuance of the quarter-percent sales tax to help fund future flood projects. The current tax expires at the end of 2018, and will have to be approved by voters in order to be continued.

Currently, about $3.5 million is being set aside for flood projects each year. That much money, if not more, will be needed into the foreseeable future if Hancock County plans to take flood control seriously.

Maintenance alone will be costly, as will any additional projects the community decides to undertake.

Flood control and prevention will always be a necessary cost of living in an area where a river runs through it, but the investment will eventually pay off each time it rains.

Comments

comments