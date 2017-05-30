UP: A tornado touched down last week in Allen Township, tearing into part of Van Buren School, a nearby campground, and derailing several rail cars. One of the tankers was found to be leaking nitric acid. Such a disaster, had it been real and not part of a training exercise, would have triggered a flurry of activity among area first responders and prompted the opening of the Emergency Operations Center, as the 2007 flood did. An EOC opened again last Thursday, but this time it was for an annual drill conducted by the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency. EMA Director Lee Swisher orchestrated the training session in a room full of first responders, including the county sheriff, Findlay fire chief and others, including representatives from the health department, Red Cross, hospital, and county government. The above scenario played out over three hours with each entity simulating how they would respond to different aspects of the disaster. The exercise should make Hancock County better prepared for the real thing if and when it happens.

DOWN: Communication is critical between law enforcement agencies, especially when a crime crosses jurisdictional borders like it did following last week’s robbery at a Findlay pharmacy. The robbery led to a pursuit that eventually resulted in the suspect taking his own life near Bluffton. While reports suggest the response went smoothly with Findlay police, state troopers, and deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office all involved, it may have been better if city police radios were not encrypted. The robbery occurred at 4:55 p.m., but the call was not received by the sheriff’s office from Findlay police dispatch until 5:07 p.m. At that point the pursuit was already into the county on County Road 313 near County Road 9. The state patrol was contacted before the sheriff’s office was notified. Because of encryption, a deputy was the last to join in the pursuit because of the delay. Would the incident have unfolded any differently had a deputy heard the call 12 minutes earlier? We’ll never know. But it’s time for Findlay to review its police radio policy involving encryption. Does the benefit of scrambling its radio signal still exceed the need to communicate with other officers in an emergency? The question needs answered.

UP: Is it possible to have too many choices during an election? Never. But Ohio’s May 8, 2018 primary for governor is already getting crowded, and it’s still a year away. So far, eight contenders — four Republicans and four Democrats — have expressed interest in becoming Ohio’s 70th governor, since Gov. John Kasich has reached his limit of two terms. The Democrats are former state Rep. Connie Pillich of Cincinnati; state Sen. Joseph Schiavoni of Youngstown; former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton of suburban Akron; and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. The Republicans are Attorney General Mike DeWine; Secretary of State Jon Husted; U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth; and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. While some of the candidates could change their mind between now and next year, voters should still have plenty of options come Election Day.

