It’s disheartening to learn a survey of Ohio counties found more than 4,100 people died last year from drug overdoses.

It’s even more troubling to know the 2016 number may be even higher.

The Columbus Dispatch, in a story published Sunday, reported at least 4,149 Ohioans died from unintentional drug overdoses in 2016, a 36 percent jump from 2015.

The 2015 figure, 3,050 deaths, made Ohio No. 1 in the nation, an embarrassing ranking that isn’t likely to change when the Ohio Department of Health releases the “official” overdose total in August.

The 2016 death toll will go even higher than the Dispatch reported because some coroners are still counting deaths that occurred late in the year. Six counties that didn’t report overdose deaths to the Dispatch will also add to the total.

The Dispatch beat the health department’s reporting by contacting the coroner’s offices in all 88 counties. The problem appears to be worsening in many areas due to the increased abuse of fentanyl, a synthetic opiate, and carfentanil, an animal tranquilizer.

An average of 11 people died each day in 2016 from heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil or other drugs.

The state’s most populous counties (Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Montgomery and Summit) contributed most heavily to the total, but rural ones experienced overdose deaths as well.

In this area, Allen County recorded the most with 36 deaths. Hancock and Wood counties were next with 16 deaths each, followed by Hardin (9); Seneca (7); Henry (6); Wyandot (3) and Putnam (2).

The 2016 number means 17,000 people have died in Ohio of drug overdoses since 2003.

Ohio has not exactly been sitting around waiting for the epidemic to end. Over the past six years, laws have been passed and agency rules and guidelines changed to address opiate abuse on a variety of levels.

The state has shut down “pill mills,” and dramatically reduced the number of pain pills that are being prescribed through monitoring of the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System.

Unused medication collection efforts have kept opiates from getting into the wrong hands, and a Good Samaritan law has helped get life-saving medical attention to some who may have otherwise died.

Drug awareness and education efforts have increased, as have treatment and recovery options for addicts who seek help.

Communities have provided greater access to naloxone, an antidote for opiate overdoses which is credited with saving 2,300 lives in 2015 alone.

Enforcement efforts have been revisited as well. Some communities are now prosecuting those who knowingly sell or give lethal substances to someone who then dies of an overdose.

Funding for treatment has also increased.

Gov. John Kasich’s administration recently approved $20 million for drug-research technology, and the Ohio House added $170 million to Kasich’s budget proposal to fight the epidemic, mostly through prevention and treatment.

Ohio is doing the right thing by taking an all-the-above approach, but much more will have to be done. Tragically, many more people will likely die before prevention efforts and treatment options begin to turn the tide.

Comments

comments