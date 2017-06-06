UP: The purchase of flood-prone properties has changed the landscape along the Blanchard River over the past decade. Fortunately, it looks like that trend will continue with Hancock County being awarded nearly $1.1 million of flood mitigation money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Two properties at 321 Clinton Court and 130 N. Main St. will be the next to go. City and county officials should work to make property acquisition and demolition a high priority as long as funding allows. Clearing the flood plain may be the best flood-control project this area ever does.

UP: Just making it to the OHSAA state track and field championships, which was held over the weekend, is a major accomplishment in itself for high school athletes. Making it to the top of the winners’ podium in one event is exceptional; two firsts is particularly noteworthy. This area had two double winners this year with McComb’s Molly Leppelmeier, who won the Division III discus and shot put titles; and Cory-Rawson’s Mason Warnimont, who earned both the Division III 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash events. Bluffton’s Trevor Bassitt just missed two top finishes in Division III. He won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles. Meanwhile, Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker won the top spot in the 1,600-meter run (Division III). Finishing with seconds were: Findlay’s Zaresha Neal in the discus (Division I); St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe in the 3,200-meter run (Division III); and Riverdale’s Carrol Pauley in the discus (Division III). Congrats to all those who made it to Columbus.

UP: Finding a solution to Ohio’s stubborn opioid crisis may take some out-of-the-box ideas. To encourage creative thinking, Gov. John Kasich called for $20 million in investments through the Ohio Third Frontier Commission during his April State of the State address. As a result, the commission will award up to $12 million in competitive research-and-development grants and launch an $8 million innovation challenge. The drug project is being modeled after the Head Health competition launched by the NFL, Under Armour and General Electric to address traumatic brain injuries. With Ohio leading the nation in opioid-related overdose deaths, it’s time to find better ways to fight the problem.

Comments

comments