We don’t know exactly why Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik was invited to the White House this week. But, whatever the reason, she was a good selection.

Good for Findlay. Good for Hancock County. Good for Ohio. Good for the Midwest. Good for women.

By representing all the above at Thursday’s summit on infrastructure in Washington, Mihalik, who is in her second term as mayor, was the right choice if the intent was only to include a small-town, female mayor.

But we have to believe it was about much more.

Mihalik is, after all, a primary representative of a community that has been recognized as the top micropolitan community in the nation, a place that was able to weather the recession better than most during her first term, and one that has continued to attract new business, when others struggle, in her second.

Mihalik is also a leader of a city that is heavily invested and committed to improving its own infrastructure — which was the issue of the day on Thursday.

Lest anyone forget, Findlay and Hancock County once had big plans for the federal government to foot much of the bill for our Blanchard River flood-control project.

We know how that worked out.

What a day to be in the nation’s capital and representing the interests of small-town America!

Mihalik was one of a group of 38 mayors and governors to take part in what was described as a daylong work session as President Trump embarks on his plans to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

Obviously, Mihalik’s visit won’t eliminate the red tape that makes any large construction project like flood control easier to maneuver, or remove obstacles for smaller, but important, projects like road and bridge repairs.

But, just by being there, Mihalik provided a voice, not only for Findlay, but similarly positioned communities around the country which run into roadblocks while trying to get things done.

The fact that Trump’s infrastructure vision includes inland waterways made Mihalik an obvious choice.

Wednesday night, Mihalik expressed excitement at the prospect of sitting down with various leaders on the local, state and national levels for such an important discussion.

It was an opportunity of a lifetime, no doubt, for the mayor on a personal level, but also important for the community.

Mihalik hasn’t spoken publicly about her future political plans, but Thursday’s visit served to increase her visibility beyond Hancock County.

But, even if she never runs for higher office, it was a good day for Findlay and Hancock County to have its own representative in D.C.

We trust she served us well.

