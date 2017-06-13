UP: Theater buffs had to believe it was only a matter of time before Gavin Creel won a Tony Award. That time finally arrived Sunday night. Creel, a Findlay High School graduate who happened to be in Findlay earlier this spring when he was nominated, earned a Tony for “actor in a featured role in a musical.” The honor came for his role in Bette Midler’s return to Broadway, the revival of Jerry Herman’s “Hello, Dolly!” Creel had been nominated before for roles in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002) and “Hair” (2009), but hadn’t won until now. Sunday’s honor will bring even more widespread attention to one of Findlay’s finest entertainers — ever. Congratulations Gavin!

DOWN: If there is one thing that should never go out of vogue, especially in the summer, it’s safety for children. For 25 years, Findlay has had a program known as Safety Town, which helps pre-schoolers learn the basics of being safe, things like how to cross a street, board a bus, and proper bicycle rules. A hallmark of the program is a miniature “safety town,” a small area that includes replicas of buildings, traffic lights and stop signs. Originally started by the Jaycees, and now run as a non-profit, Safety Town, is taking a break this summer. Longtime volunteer coordinator Jeanne Vermillion cited personal reasons for taking this summer off, but hopes the program will be back next year. We do, too. Over the years, thousands of kids have “graduated” from Safety Town, and we hate to think the tradition could end. Vermillion, certainly, deserves a breather and Findlay will survive one summer without Safety Town. Similar programs are being offered in other communities, and one in Bowling Green is still said to be taking applications for this summer. But for Findlay kids’ sake, let’s make sure it returns next year. It’s far too beneficial to the community for it not to.

UP: It seems there are more examples of professional athletes being poor role models for youth than the opposite. Or maybe we just don’t hear about all the good things many do in the off season. One shining example of an athlete that’s giving back is Micah Hyde, of Fostoria. Hyde, a former Green Bay Packer who is now a member of the Buffalo Bills, is a graduate of Fostoria High School and Iowa University. Over the weekend, Hyde, with the help of several pro football friends, held a camp for about 500 youth in Fostoria. Through his new foundation, IMagINe for Youth, kids were able to attend for free. Business sponsorships to the foundation help refurbish athletic equipment and donate it to schools. Admission fees for spectators were even donated to charity. Hyde is right to remember where his roots are and continue to encourage those who live in his hometown. Camps, like the first one, will only solidify his standing as a positive role model for young and old in Fostoria.

Comments

comments