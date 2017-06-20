No one in Ohio wants to build more prisons or jails. But Hancock County may have no other choice than to expand its jail.

Ninety-eight beds may have been an adequate number when the jail was constructed in 1989, but that is no longer enough to meet demand, 27 years later.

An addition to the north of the current jail, at 200 W. Crawford St., would be costly, but necessary if officials want a criminal justice system that keeps the public safe and serves as a deterrent to crime.

Overcrowding has been a problem at the jail on and off for years, but a major one in recent ones. Officials increasingly are having to house overflow inmates in surrounding counties.

As a front-page story in Saturday’s Courier indicated, about 20 county inmates are being held in the Putnam and Wood county jails at a cost of $65 per inmate per day. That doesn’t include the cost of transportation or the salary of corrections officers involved in moving inmates back and forth between jails and courts.

Last year, the outside jail contracts amounted to more than $130,000. With the common pleas court caseload expected to set a new record, this year’s bill could be much higher.

There is also a large backlog of cases involving people who are waiting to serve their jail terms.

If someone is sentenced to jail through municipal court today, they most likely won’t begin serving their sentence next week or even next month. Sometimes people are even turned away when they report to jail because there are no jail beds available. That sends the wrong message to criminals.

Postponing jail time because there is no vacancy is not only justice delayed, but is also unfair to defendants who want to pay their debt to society and move on.

Various sentencing alternatives have come about in recent years that have helped reduce housing demands on the county’s only lockup. Without those options, the jail housing problem would be even worse. Probation officers’ caseloads at both the county and municipal levels have grown dramatically as the majority of those convicted are now being rehabilitated in the community.

But jail time is still needed for some, including those who repeatedly violate terms of community control or rules of probation. The ongoing heroin and related drug problems have exacerbated the jail overcrowding.

Municipal Court Administrator Dave Beach said recently that the jail roster is re-examined at least once a day by officials to identify which inmates can be released from the jail if a bed becomes needed due to a fresh arrest.

Juggling criminals and reducing jail sentences because of space limitations is risky business and can undermine public safety.

Hancock County must have an adequately-sized jail to serve its criminal justice needs. While the burden of building a jail expansion will fall on taxpayers, it’s a necessary cost if residents want to live and work in a safe community.

The bed shortage isn’t going away. Even if an expansion was completed today, it would take months, if not longer, to eliminate the backlog. And even if crime declines, the drug epidemic ends and beds open up, those beds could be leased to area communities that need them.

City and county officials must stop delaying the inevitable. The question is not should the jail expand, but how many beds are added.

Officials should continue to find alternative ways to punish and rehabilitate those who commit crimes in Hancock County, but jail must continue to be one of the options.

