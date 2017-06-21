All of Findlay’s street, curb and bridge construction projects are already causing headaches for motorists. And soon, long-planned, sometimes controversial changes to Main Street will be made.

That means even more detours, orange barrels, and dust. But the pain should be worth the gain, come the end of the year. A more pedestrian-friendly downtown should emerge once the heavy equipment is gone.

Will it be everything everyone expects or wanted? Of course not. What is, when it comes to government?

But curb bump-outs, midblock crosswalks, and a shared-lane bike path (along Cory Street) will, if nothing else, give downtown a fresh feel and look, encourage foot traffic and be more navigable for those who work, eat, shop and play along Main and adjoining streets to the east and west

Some worry that slowing traffic a bit in downtown will be a bad thing.

But Main Street should be the city’s showplace, not a race track through the center of town.

There are other ways, after all, to get from one side of town to another. Locals know when downtown is busy and when it’s not. They also know how to avoid congestion.

Others will figure it out, too. Large trucks and those in a hurry will learn to use alternative routes, like Blanchard Street and Western Avenue. The city intends to upgrade those roads in the future to make them more accommodating.

Any issue with snow removal on Main Street, we have to believe, will be worked out by the city’s snowplow operators. Meanwhile, concerns about bump-outs and crosswalks will likely prove to be as uneventful as last year’s reverse-angle parking experiment.

Remember the uproar when the original downtown plan was unveiled several years ago and showed reverse-angle parking and a two-lane Main Street? Planners heard the complaints and dropped the narrowing idea.

Yes, Main Street will remain four lanes wide and won’t lose any parking spots in the makeover. And yes, reverse-angle parking will remain only on Crawford Street.

To most people, backing into an angled parking spot just isn’t that big of deal.

The same will likely be said about bump-outs and the midblock crossings, concepts designed to make downtown safer for pedestrians and yes, to slow traffic.

Time will tell what works and what doesn’t work in our downtown. But it’s important to remember it’s only asphalt and concrete. If bump-outs get in the way they can be torn out. If the crossings lead to accidents, then police can shut them down.

No, Main Street isn’t broken, but Findlay’s downtown deserves a new look, worthy of one of the best small cities in the country. Buildings and businesses have come and gone over the years, but Main has pretty much stayed the same since the gas and oil boom.

The price is right. A grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation and a sizeable donation from Marathon Petroleum Corp. will cover almost the entire cost of the project.

At last, it’s time for change to happen. The community should eagerly await its test drive!

