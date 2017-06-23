Use the wind

Ohio has enough wind to generate electricity on a large scale, but the state has not exactly welcomed new business. The setback rule for wind turbines is the most restrictive in the Midwest and among the most restrictive in the country.

That has discouraged companies from investing here.

For the sake of business and those landowners who aren’t opposed to alternative energy in their backyard, Ohio’s setback should be reduced. That will happen if Sen. Cliff Hite’s amendment to the state budget bill survives the next several weeks of fine tuning.

House Bill 49, which passed Wednesday, now goes to committee for further consideration.

Currently, wind turbines must be about 1,300 feet away from the property line of an adjoining landowner, unless they waive the rule.

That minimum standard, established in the 2014 budget bill, more than doubled the previous setback of 550 feet, and greatly reduced the number of turbines a developer could place within a project area.

Hite’s amendment would put the mark at about 600 feet, a figure supported by the American Wind Energy Association and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Hite has said his proposal “protects the property rights of both those who do want wind turbines and those who do not. It’s a compromise.”

The setback change would have economic ramifications for the entire state, and especially in Hite’s district, which is made up of 11 counties, including Van Wert and Paulding counties where the 152-turbine Blue Creek Wind Farm is located.

The interest in wind power would likely return if the setback changes.

Amazon, which has announced plans to bring some of its operations to Ohio, and is committed to renewable energy, will likely get its electricity within a year from a wind farm in Hardin County, which is grandfathered under the pre-2014 setback rule. American Electric Power also has indicated it wants to invest in wind.

The wind farm amendment is likely to get more attention as the House and Senate reconcile the differences, but it should be included in the final version of the budget bill.

Ohio has far fewer wind farms than Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois largely because of its setback rules, not because of a lack of wind.

Hite’s proposal would help restore Ohio as a wind-power friendly place to do business, provide an additional revenue source for some farmers, and bring new investment and jobs to the state.

