Letters to the Editor 12-23-16

ELECTORAL COLLEGE NEEDS UPDATE

One pet peeve of mine and of many people is when the justification for something is “because that’s the way it is” or “that’s how it was done originally and thus how it should be done.”

I did not count the senators deceitfully when doing my (Electoral College) calculations (letter, Dec. 19), but because that is what they are under the system: electoral votes.

They do not distinguish between senator and representative when they count up the electoral votes. And just because the Founding Fathers made it a certain way does not automatically make it correct. We have constitutional amendments for a reason.

Would you say that women shouldn’t vote because that’s the way the Founding Fathers had it set up? Perhaps since women tend to vote blue you might benefit from such an idea, but aside from that, you know that it would be wrong to deny them their vote.

The Electoral College needs some changes to make it so that everyone is encouraged to vote, regardless of how blue or red their state is, and so that a vote from a Californian is worth the same in the presidential race as a vote from an Alaskan.

Otherwise that system should be replaced entirely with an amendment so that the system can keep up with the times, “just like the Founding Fathers designed it.”

While these facts may not quite benefit you, that is the way the system currently works, and I’d love to hear arguments on why it shouldn’t change.

Jacob Babione

Findlay

SYSTEM DESIGNED TO LIMIT IMPACT

The Electoral College was established in Article 2 of our U.S. Constitution. The number of electors to this college was set at the number of congressional representatives, which was established in Article 1 of the Constitution to be a total of 435 for the nation, plus two for each state based on their two senators.

This gave a total of 535 for the current makeup of 50 states in the federation. Later, Congress added three electors to the college to represent the District of Columbia. We now have 538 electors.

The number of representatives, and corresponding electors, per state is based on the latest U.S. census in each state, not the number of voters. Therefore, as population shifts from state to state, so can the number of representatives and electors.

The Founding Fathers had a reason for the Electoral College since we are a federation of states. They did not want one area of large population having more impact on electing our leader over the remainder of the federation.

This has never been more significant than our latest election. Hillary Clinton won the U.S. popular vote total by somewhere around 2.8 million. She won the state of California alone by 3.5 million.

If we used the popular vote, California would be electing our president. No, thank you!

Jack Cramer

Findlay

FINDLAY IS NOT PEDESTRIAN FRIENDLY

In response to Jay Kershner’s bitter letter (Dec. 21) on having lost a lawsuit after apparently harming a pedestrian, Ohio law is on the side of right-of-way for pedestrians when legally facing traffic when there is no other means of walking.

How far over the person is walking is no doubt open to circumstance and debate. But what is sad here is that nothing seems to have been learned from this.

Being a better driver might have been one outcome. Lashing out at all pedestrians of the world helps neither drivers nor pedestrians.

One might also consider the town. Towns that are very materialism-oriented like Findlay are very unsympathetic to pedestrians or anyone that believes in healthy walking. It is simply not a good town for walking. This town has a history of many injured and killed pedestrians in crosswalks.

Kershner’s letter adds fuel/motivation to drivers that love to just barely miss pedestrians in crosswalks.

Part of this scenario is the history of Findlay. Findlay started out as a typical Midwest agricultural town where many lived in the surrounding country. Farmers mainly went into town to pick up basic supplies.

But that is not the town Findlay is now. The congested roadways and long waiting lines of traffic on Tiffin Avenue might prompt folks to ditch their cars and try healthy walking.

Findlay is behind much of the United States that is moving away from clogged, air-destroying highways.

I’m so sorry that this happened to Mr. Kershner. But he might consider that had he been walking that day, neither he nor the pedestrian would have been hurt.

Elaine Waldman

Findlay

RELAX AND TURN OFF MSNBC

Advice for Karen Minto (letter, Dec. 19): take a deep breath, relax and turn off MSNBC.

Life is so much less stressful when you are not swilling on the nonstop negativity and conspiracy theories conjured up by the likes of MSNBC, CNN and their network counterparts.

You might also want to avoid the brilliant rhetoric of brain trusts like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar of “The View.” I’m surprised that Whoopi and Joy are still here. Didn’t they promise to move to Canada if Trump won?

Perhaps just another liberal promise unfulfilled.

The liberal media outlets have done a stellar job of presenting Trump in a negative light through distortion and selective reporting, and those who limit themselves to such sources for their news and analysis are understandably angry and confused.

As for draining the swamp, Karen, that refers to a departure from “business as usual” in Washington, D.C. which is accomplished by appointing people with actual “real world” accomplishments rather than career bureaucrats, friends and campaign supporters from academia who never held a real job.

The idea that people with previous government management experience are the only ones qualified for these positions is ludicrous and contrary to what the Founding Fathers envisioned at our country’s inception. The election is over, it’s time to move on.

Larry Richards

Findlay

LET’S GIVE TRUMP A CHANCE

It continues to amuse me that some crybaby liberals continue to run in circles screaming “the sky is falling.” These whiners still don’t want to accept the fact that their candidate lost.

Get over it. We were offered two deeply flawed choices to choose from.

The one offering the best ideas for change and improvement won. Americans have always taken chances to better their lives.

I’m not a big Trump fan, but he is our president, like it or not. Let’s give him a chance.

Frederick D. Smith

Findlay

Comments

comments