Letters to the Editor 02-06-17

As Trump’s presidency begins, something has come up repeatedly that has been worrying. The term “fake news” has been making the rounds. Now not only are there two sides dead set against each other, but they are attacking the legitimacy of news.

Please keep in mind a few things over the next few years: Respect each other’s views. People can have different views from you. That does not outright make them your enemy.

If you throw out insults or don’t care what the other side has to say, you’re not looking to gain anything other than to be told that you’re right.

Question what you hear. Whether from a source you’ve been listening to for decades or a random web article, look to see where they get their information and if possible, go to that information.

If a friend or coworker tells you something, ask them how they know. Take some time to listen to the other side. A view you might expect to be bigoted might be a result of something more innocent. A view that you might see as antireligious may be entirely not so.

By listening you may be able to see what each side is lying about, theirs and yours, and you can come to a better understanding of how they think.

To the double-standard letter, doing hateful, abusive things makes someone’s moral standards questionable. Religion and homosexuality do not. You may think that it is sin, but not everyone holds that belief. Be respectful, please.

Jacob Babione

Findlay

MUSLIM BAN RUNS COUNTER TO VERSE

For all of you Trump/Bible lovers who praise him for his Muslim ban, consider Leviticus 19:33-34:

“When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God.”

Robert Dockery

Findlay

LETTER LEFT OUT PART OF THE STORY

Michael Janton (letter, Jan. 31) did not share all of the facts regarding the shirt he wore that was critical of President Obama, depicting the faces of Marx, Hitler, et al.

The rest of the story is that he was a tenured teacher at Findlay High School and wore this shirt to work — something that was against the dress code for students. He also did not share that he was a social studies teacher and he did so during a presidential election season.

What he did not know was that at least two students separately came to me as chair of the local Democratic Party to share both their disgust at the shirt and their fear of confrontation.

They did not experience his class as one of tolerance for diverse opinions and were fearful that any dissent on their part would have a negative impact on their grades.

I went so far as to discuss this with both parents, who supported their children and agreed with their opinions on confronting this teacher.

So I contacted the principal who confirmed that he had indeed worn the shirt and was requesting the names of the complaining students — something I did not provide.

I then wrote a letter of formal complaint and asked that it be put into the teacher’s permanent file. He has subsequently retired. To borrow a quote from a longtime pundit — that is the rest of the story.

Nancy Stephani

Findlay

CARTOON HIT HOME

I would like to applaud The Courier for publishing the editorial cartoon (Viewpoint, Feb. 1) of Obama and many other past presidents on a billboard with the message: “Miss Us Yet?” How true, how true.

Eddie D. Gossman

Findlay

RFS: A CASE OF MISGUIDED ACTION

Government mandates interfere with free markets and free choice. And because government bureaucrats are notoriously bad at predicting the future, their regulatory edicts inevitably impose unintended consequences on the rest of us.

The Renewable Fuel Standard, or “RFS,” offers another classic example of such misguided action.

Since 2005, the RFS has put its “green thumb” on the scales of the free market in the name of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing demand for domestic renewable fuels like ethanol. Of course, ethanol is made from corn, and when the government mandated more ethanol in the gas tank, the demand for corn began to rise.

Even bureaucrats could have predicted that. But as the demand for corn rose, so did its price. That meant higher prices for feeding livestock, higher prices for farmers, and eventually higher prices not just for corn, but also for cereal, hamburgers, and a gallon of milk — practically anything that comes from cows. This hurts lower income Ohioans the most.

Further disruptions can be expected as the same U.S. EPA that brought you the Orwellian “Clean Power Plan,” really just an assault on well-paying energy jobs, is authorized to take over the mandate in 2023. This would be a disaster.

Allowing an agency with this track record of indifference to real world impacts complete control over the mandate will hurt everyone, from corn farmers to consumers.

The EPA has already intervened enough in the energy market. It’s time to stop that interference and prevent it from any further tipping of the scales. Rather than continuing to impose a one-sized fits all policy on Ohioans through government fiat, leaders should take a step back and let the free market, not mandates, work.

Greg R. Lawson

senior policy analyst

The Buckeye Institute

