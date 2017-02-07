Letters to the Editor 02-07-17

FRESH WATER EQUALS LIFE

King Solomon wrote in Proverbs that to gain wisdom, you don’t become foolish or a fool.

I believe the mayor and the commissioners are trying to do their best for the community on flood control, but they’re human, and they are going to make mistakes.

It’s time for the mayor to let the city engineers give Stantec instruction on the importance of the reservoir dams without putting a target on their back or label them troublemakers, so that Stantec can gain wisdom and not be foolish.

Findlay has three options for obtaining fresh water:

1. Reservoirs No. 1 and No. 2

2. The artisan wells at Vanlue

3. The Blanchard River Park dam

The dam north of Reservoir No. 2 is a feed resource for the pump system to work effectively. Water is pumped into Reservoir No. 2 and has to maintain a certain level to run into Reservoir No. 1, then it is gravity fed to the Findlay Treatment Plant.

The dam also maintains the fisheries at Riverbend and the reservoirs. That’s Engineering 101, whether it’s water, electric, petroleum, air, steam, hydraulics, raw material or units.

They have to have a feed resource.

Remember the 1988 drought, when Findlay had to tap into the artisan wells at Vanlue and pump water into the Corbin/Bright ditch that flowed into the Blanchard River so they could pump water into No. 2 Reservoir? It was around 15 feet low. The sediment trap was out of the water at the spillway.

Fresh water has become a commodity. I’m a sportsman and conservationist, and concerned about fisheries in the river and reservoirs. There’s tons of game fish, not just the Blanchard River salmon, AKA carp, largemouth bass, crappies, channel catfish, and bluegills, etc.

If the park dam is removed, who’s going to pay for the fish kill, as there will be no feed water to the park reservoir? There will be tons of decaying fish.

The Department of Natural Resources Division of Fisheries and Division of Wildlife should be involved. Let’s not have another Liberty Dam removed. It had a fish ladder and a gate to control water level, and there was no public input.

The Army Corps of Engineers already said removing the dams won’t help with flooding. Findlay’s fresh water keeps manufacturing, jobs, paychecks, BVH, and residents can flush their toilets.

There are always consequences to our choices.

Jim Lowden

Mount Blanchard

WHERE WAS THE OTHER SIDE?

I have been reading nothing but liberal rants in this disgraceful paper for months. The last straw was the Jan. 23 front page article, “Marcher: ‘We’re a force to be reckoned with.'”

While they are a force to be reckoned with, the story is full of hate and violence and going in the wrong direction.

What exactly did Gail think she was teaching her 11-year-old by repeating Donald Trump’s private conversation and then having her don a pink “p —-hat” to parade around in public?

This kind of education is the reason why our youth have no respect for anyone or anybody. While the article did justice to all who felt the warm camaraderie of womanhood, where was the other side of the story?

There did not seem to be a coherent theme, but there was a great deal of verbal abuse, spitting, vile language and costumes, and discrimination against the right to life.

All I got out of the women rights’ protest was the right to kill babies, which is what Planned Parenthood is about.

If you want to pay for birth control then help yourself. When only one side of the story is told, it is called fake news.

This is what liberals are noted for, their sick one-sided view. The only thing the women proved to us is that liberals are full of hate and violence and racism.

Before you use the word “racist” read your history books. Guess who started slavery and segregation and Planned Parenthood to abort black babies and sterilize them to try to get rich off the black race?

This is the reason we wanted Trump to stop sick people and get rid of the Democratic Party.

Marlene M. Rhodes

Findlay

PAPER HELPS KEEP READERS INFORMED

Our area is very fortunate to have The Courier for our daily newspaper, and the editorial, “A Matter of Opinion” (Viewpoint, Feb. 4) explains one of the reasons.

Reading opinions from all wavelengths on the spectrum is not only interesting, but also necessary in this era of hyper-politics. Education has long been, and we hope will continue to be, an important goal of journalism — especially now.

Local ownership of our paper is a luxury many of our neighboring communities no longer enjoy, and that makes the wide-ranging choices on the Viewpoint page possible. Reading a few other area dailies will soon reinforce that observation.

Thanks for the good work you all do to help your readers be informed about important issues locally, nationally, and around the world.

Tom and Betsy Webb

rural Arlington

PLAYING HARDBALL WITHIN THE LAW

I wrote a letter to the editor (Jan. 31) entitled “President Playing Hardball,” wherein I supported the president for standing up to Democrats who were whining and moaning about his initial presidential actions. In response, Judson Dunham of Columbus took umbrage with my remarks (letter, Feb. 2).

It is obvious that Dunham labors from carrying the now-heavy bag of tricks that all far-left Democrats carry concerning those of us slightly to the right of where he stands politically.

Perhaps Dunham is unaware that I live in a mixed-race nuclear family by choice. Perhaps he is unaware that I attended my niece’s gay wedding in Canada before it was legal in the U.S., lovingly, willingly and happy that she found a soul mate.

Nowhere in my letter did I mention “hate,” but he did. The only word I used in that vein was “love.”

Nowhere did I mention that I was racist, homophobic or bigoted, but once again he intoned it, assuming of course that the bag of Democratic tricks demands it, if one is on the right.

Those of us who want to play hardball do so within the law, a tenant of our supposedly civil society. We don’t block traffic on High Street in Columbus or burn Berkeley, even though we are angry, too.

Mr. Dunham, do not lecture me on some moral imperative. Neither you, nor any other local or national Democrat, hold any high ground here.

Michael Janton

Findlay

