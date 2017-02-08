Letters to the Editor 02-08-17

ALLOW RFS TO WORK

The irony of a recent letter from a think tank policy analyst was compelling. In a reference to the EPA, Greg Lawson (letter, Feb. 6) states that they should discontinue the one size fits all policy in the energy markets by repealing the RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard). In other words, let the American consumer go back to one fuel market — petroleum.

He alludes to the facts that the RFS does lead to increasing demand for domestic renewable fuels such as corn-based ethanol and also the corresponding decrease in greenhouse gas emissions. Apparently these are construed as negatives in his opinion.

Lawson also accuses the RFS of “an assault on well-paying energy jobs.” What about the 86,000 direct and 272,000 indirect jobs that ethanol provides across America? There are four corn ethanol refineries in the Courier area. I hardly have to mention to anybody in the rural reading area of the reinvigoration that corn-based ethanol has brought to the farming community. I fully support well-paying energy jobs as well as well-paying non-energy jobs for our community.

Lastly, Lawson tries to play on a well-worn myth of corn-based ethanol that has been repeatedly produced by big oil and dispelled by academia and common sense alike. Corn-based ethanol has not and does not raise the price of food. A 2016 report by the Department of Energy, World Bank, and other researchers found that oil price, speculation in markets, and other factors contributed to the rise of food prices but not biofuel production. Only 17 cents of every food dollar is spent on raw farm ingredients. The other 83 cents is processing, transportation (fuel), labor and other expenses. The cost of petroleum fuel is as big of a culprit as any in this battle. The price of a bushel of corn at the local Legacy Co-op has been slashed in half the last four years. Has the price of your food been reduced accordingly? I will let you decide who is telling the truth here.

I am not a full-time think tank analyst who has all day to research and attack policy. I am just a farmer. But I think it is clear that we need all domestic fuels to promote a vibrant and prosperous American economy. Let the RFS do its job!

Mark Drewes

Deshler

NFL OVERTIME RULE IS DUMB

Every time an NFL game goes into overtime and the ref explains the rules that will be imposed, I cringe.

Why? For the exact reason that determined Super Bowl LI. It makes no sense to me that in an overtime game, especially a Super Bowl, that both teams cannot be in possession of the ball at least once!

This rule is as dumb as the way the XFL Football League used to determine who would kick off or receive to start a game. Get this, each team would send a player to the 35-yard line, the ball would be placed on the 50-yard line, the ref would blow his whistle and the race for the ball was on. The player recovering the ball got to choose to kick off or receive.

In a way it made more sense than the rule that prohibited Atlanta from at least a chance to score.

Let’s take this line of thinking to another sport, baseball.

Can you imagine the outrage if an extra-inning game would be declared over if the team hitting in the top of an inning scored and the game would be declared over at that point with the home team not being allowed their turn at bat?

If this were the case, the Red Sox of 1912 would not have won the World Series. The Giants would have. As Casey Stengel would have said, “You can look it up.”

Oh well, I feel better now, and I am eagerly awaiting Feb. 14 when pitchers and catchers report!

Mike Pirschel

Findlay

TRUMP’S WIN WAS NOT A MANDATE

Considering that President Trump lost by three million votes, and considering that he said he’d be the POTUS for all Americans, the first two weeks of his administration have demonstrated that POTUS intends only to cater to the hard-right, most fevered, rabid supporters that got him elected.

Three million more Americans don’t want a border wall. Three million more Americans don’t want a Muslim ban. Three million more Americans don’t want the EPA to be gutted. Three million more Americans don’t want Planned Parenthood defunded. Three million more Americans don’t want Wall Street deregulated.

Furthermore, the judicial branch’s response to this administration’s overreach should be telling as well.

Lifelong Republicans I know even say that he’s overreaching his political clout.

It’s time for the POTUS to pump the brakes and realize that his Electoral College “win” was not a conservative mandate. He needs to moderate his positions, and not alienate himself from the majority of Americans that didn’t vote for him.

Ryan Hensley

Findlay

