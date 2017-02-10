Letters to the Editor 02-10-17

IMMIGRATION IS ABOUT MONEY

Immigration is not about humanitarianism but about money (low wage workers/crony capitalism), erasing borders/globalization, votes, and power for career establishment politicians.

The establishment must be pleased to see us fighting among ourselves because it takes attention off of their long-awaited underlying goals of world globalization, with us picking up the tab to do ourselves in. They have played on our emotions because it works.

Our country cannot realistically take in billions of impoverished people who would like to immigrate here. Since the U.S. cannot help every single immigrant or refugee, they have to be helped where they live, yet the U.N. high commissioner for refugees has been pushing immigrants into America even though the U.S. leads the world in accepting them. Do you think the global elite aren’t evaluating the effect this will have on our culture, electorate, borders, and sovereignty?

Continuing to allow illegal immigration further destroys the borders and furthers the goal of one-world government. Letting illegals in is unfair to those who worked hard to come here legally and increasingly taxes hard-working Americans.

Many of these immigrants are not interested in learning our American way of life, and potential terrorists and criminals slip in as well.

The travel pause ordered by President Trump suspends refugee resettlement for 120 days and blocks entry for 90 days for citizens from seven of 22 predominantly Muslim countries previously identified by Obama. It is no different than what many other presidents have done, including Clinton and Obama.

Linda Bishop

rural Findlay

ANOTHER STUDY?

Another $36,000 for further study of the flooding problem along the Blanchard River? Will there be no end? It makes one wonder.

Let’s play a game of “what ifs.”

What if the money expended on studying flooding, buying flood-affected properties, removing structures from those properties, tax dollars lost from those properties and then the cost of maintaining these newfound green spaces had been spent by actually doing something?

How many miles of riverbank could have been cleared, how many miles of channel widening would have been constructed?

Not saying that would solve the problem but, who knows, studying sure hasn’t solved it either.

All that money, still no resolution, just an idea that might work but our mayor seems to think it is a foregone conclusion.

Isn’t it time for at least some action?

Don Kinn

Findlay

BROWN OBSTRUCTED GOVERNMENT

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio helped organize a boycott of the meeting of the Senate Finance Committee to vote on the president’s nominees for treasury and health and human services departments.

In his childish boycotting of the meeting, Brown evaded his duty to participate in the orderly business of the government and accomplished nothing.

Instead of tending to the government’s business, which he was elected to do, he instead obstructed that business. His obligation was to present his argument to the committee and then abide by its decision.

The committee chairman called his action “amazingly stupid.” Maybe he got the idea from the Wisconsin Democrats who pulled the same stunt.

If Sen. Brown does not want to do his duty as a committee member, he should be removed from the committee.

Quentin Wood

Findlay

YOU’RE FIRED!

Listen up, all you Washington politicians and all you Democrats. You’ve had eight years to run our country, and what have you done?

You have failed miserably. You have sent our jobs to other countries, you have wasted our money and put us deeply in debt, you have lost the war on drugs, and you have opened our borders to our enemies.

As The Donald would say, “You’re fired.”

Now clean out your desks and get the hell out of Washington, go home and cry in your beer, and quit your whining.

Give President Trump time to drain the swamp and clean up the mess that you left.

Jim Goralske

Van Buren

