Letters to the Editor 02-13-17

LET’S NOT FORGET 9/11

Does 9/11 ring a bell?

I know my claim will be dismissed as the hijackers weren’t from the seven countries on the ban.

I could care less which countries these terrorists were from. The fact remains the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 killed 2,977 people in New York, in a Pennsylvania field and at the Pentagon.

Recalling this yet?

I applaud the swift action of the president in attempting to slow down and heavily scrutinize aliens attempting to gain entry into the United States of America.

This is a matter of national security and American lives potentially hang in the balance. However, politics has skewed the vision of liberals’ desire to become a nation that welcomes all aliens at any cost.

I feel very strongly toward putting Americans first in America and it is evident the president is doing just that. I would hold a protest, but I have to work to support those aliens who are protesting at airports holding up your American family members from getting to their loved ones.

Illegal aliens are not Americans, they are criminals who have degraded and circumvented a process.

I welcome those who have gained American citizenship legally. Those folks should be celebrated, not the illegal aliens.

If we can’t agree on anything I would just urge you to replay the terrorist attacks and recall where you were on Sept. 11, 2001.

As a proud American, I will not forget. God Bless the USA.

Ryan L. Walters

rural Findlay

CANCER PATIENTS NEED COVERAGE

As Sen. Rob Portman considers the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it is critically important that cancer patients, survivors and those at risk of the disease do not face any gaps in coverage for prevention and treatment.

As a volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network and as someone who works closely with those who utilize the programs set forth by the ACA, I have firsthand knowledge of the impact the ACA and expanded Medicaid has had on those who cannot afford creditable health coverage and those who have serious health issues that have prevented them from obtaining suitable, yet affordable health coverage.

Do you know that an additional 381,000 Ohioans now have coverage through expanded Medicaid? These individuals have overwhelmingly reported that access to medical care has become easier and their healthcare needs are being met.

Expanded Medicaid was intended to facilitate access to preventative services that could help avoid onset of costly and debilitating diseases. Medicaid expansion enrollees are now able to obtain clinical preventive services without the fear of being unable to afford the care or being refused services because of their inability to pay.

American Cancer Society research has shown that the uninsured and under insured are more likely than those with insurance to be diagnosed with cancer at its more advanced stages when treatment is more expensive and patients are more likely to die from the disease.

More than 30 million people, including many cancer patients and survivors, now have insurance thanks to the current law. Any replacement plan should stabilize and hopefully increase the number of insured Americans.

Sen. Portman, as you consider proposals to repeal and replace the current health care law, please remember that cancer patients, survivors and their families in Ohio are counting on you to ensure continuous access to health coverage.

Melody Lehman

Ottawa

A PATTERN OF FALSE CLAIMS

The current president of the United States falsely claimed for five years that President Obama wasn’t born in United States.

The POTUS also has falsely claimed:

• to have seen Muslims celebrating 9/11 on a New Jersey rooftop.

• that Obama literally founded ISIS.

• that 3-5 million people voted illegally in California.

• Ted Cruz’s father was with Lee Harvey Oswald.

• the crowd at his inauguration was the largest in history.

• Mexican immigrants commit crimes at a higher rate than U.S. citizens.

• a former Miss America made a non-existent sex tape.

• terrorist attacks aren’t reported by media.

• the American people don’t want to see his tax returns.

• his electoral victory was one of the biggest landslides in American history.

• the U.S. murder rate is highest in 47 years.

• he has received no complaints about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Tell me, President Trump; since when have you been against “fake news”?

Ryan Hensley

Findlay

WE HAVE A NATION TO GET BACK

We always love a come-back, especially when most people did not believe it would happen.

Doing what most believe to be impossible is very addictive. Once you accomplish the impossible and obtain the unreachable star, you are strung out for life!

We have a nation to get back and a planet to save. Both impossible right? Wrong!

We want liberty, not tyranny. Thetopcatplan.com, our green and political revolution are all going strong, thanks to Bernie Sanders.

Wes Clark Jr. messaged me weeks ago: “Nothing can stop us now!”

Most of us have evolved to know what is right and what is wrong. We are no longer born, raised, and herded meek sheep!

Terry Cook

Findlay

