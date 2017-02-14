Letters to the Editor 02-14-17

DEAF EARS

Scott Mastrocinque (letter, Feb. 3) is confused over the concept that parts of the Bible relating to Old Testament worship laws are separate from moral law. The Old Testament worship laws became irrelevant with the advent of Christianity. Moral laws have not changed.

Scott seems encouraged that Jesus didn’t say anything about homosexuality. Jesus also failed to mention anything about cellphones or television, so I assume he figured since he gave us a brain, we would be able to figure some things out for ourselves, although I’m still having problems with my cellphone.

Actually, some clarification is necessary: Jesus is in God, and God is in Jesus, and the Holy Bible is the inspired word of God. Therefore what the Bible says is the word of God, hence the word of Jesus. God and Jesus and the Holy Spirit are one entity, yet three individual persons; a very confusing concept known as the Trinity. Think of it as a three-member team with super powers united for the same cause.

Scott’s “golden rule” philosophy of life is a good one as far as it goes, but it fails to address the one question everyone on this planet faces: What happens to me when I die?

Our spirits are eternal and there are only two possible destinations. There is only one God and only one way to heaven. Being a good person and doing good works is a meritorious goal and makes you a good person. Unfortunately, it doesn’t get you into heaven.

Living life as a Christian is not about what you can’t do, but about realizing the incredible gift of God’s grace.

Those who persist in living their lives according to their own wisdom as opposed to God’s can live a seemingly successful life, garner accolades in their field, and accumulate many possessions but that all expires with death. Our time on earth is not even a blink of the eye compared to eternity.

Larry Richards

Findlay

RULED BY WEALTH

After Ohio Gov. Kasich and Republicans reduced income taxes for the wealthy, Ohio’s child-poverty rate rose from 18 percent in 2008 to 23 percent last year. Ohio has deteriorated from fifth in the country in education to 23rd, and 48th in economic growth as well as first in opioid overdose deaths.

Kasich’s latest budget would be balanced on the backs of poor and middle classes by increasing Ohio’s sales tax. This $3 billion tax shift does nothing to fight the opioid epidemic, strengthen schools, or reduce poverty.

I’ll put aside the medical model of addictions for the moment. Instead, let’s view addiction using political, social and psychological perspectives.

These perspectives will help understand the need for increased social/economic resources to prevent and treat addictions. For those living in poverty, research shows that safety nets, better education, health care and better-paying jobs reduce addictions and incarcerations.

The addiction epidemic is a symptom of the problem. The problem is a breakdown in Republican moral values. Republicans are void of social and constitutional honesty.

Trump is a flim-flam artist calling his lies “alternative facts” while exposing his fake religiousness. As evidenced by words and actions, Trump lacks compassion for the poor, disabled, and minorities, as well as denying equal rights and science.

Republicans approved a Cabinet of millionaires and billionaires. The last time a Western civilization was ruled by bigotry, fake religion and the wealthy, instead of science and reason, the Western civilization diseased into “The Dark Ages.”

Don Iliff

Findlay

