Letters to the Editor 02-15-17

INVESTMENT QUESTIONED

I have several questions in response to the advertisement masqueraded as a Feb. 11 article in The Courier titled: “Health system’s new venture: Medical spa for area women.”

In an obvious attempt to create the perception of need in our community, Scott Malaney, president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System, was quoted as saying, “The health system found that an establishment like the med spa did not exist between Columbus and Toledo.”

In his research, how did Malaney overlook not one but two existing med spas in Findlay? The Findlay Laser & Vein Center, 1000 Tiffin Ave., and Findlay MedSpa, 1917 S. Main St., which just happens to be located directly across the street from his office.

Malaney also noted that “no fundraising dollars were used for the project, nor was a capital campaign pursued.” So, where did the investment come from? How do we know that it wasn’t made at the expense of actual health care needs?

Given the fact that there were two full-service medical aesthetic practices already established in Findlay, how does BVHS justify the investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars?

If this medspa was the “vision” of Dr. Thomas and Lisa Lincoln, why didn’t they invest their own money? If they perceived such a great need in our community, why didn’t they take the personal risk rather than rely on the deep pockets of our local health system?

I guess it’s easier to be an entrepreneur when you are spending someone else’s money.

Dennis Armstrong

Findlay

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH

Melody Lehman’s letter (Feb. 13) concerning the need for the Affordable Care Act to help people with cancer points out that the ACA has helped real people dealing with real issues.

Sen. Rob Portman and others in the GOP who want to repeal the ACA justify their agenda based on political payments and biases of the people using the coverage, but they seem to ignore the real need in the community. Ending the ACA without taking into account people who do need the medical care will lead to people dying who shouldn’t.

I couldn’t live with that, and I hope Sen. Portman won’t either.

Doug Berger

Findlay

ETHANOL IS A ‘WIN-WIN’

The Feb. 6 letter, “RFS: Case of Misguided Action” by Greg Lawson of the Buckeye Institute, blaming ethanol for higher corn prices, is just wrong. Corn prices have always fluctuated.

Back in 1996, well before the Renewable Fuel Standard was ever implemented, corn was $3.67 a bushel. Today it is $3.64 a bushel.

Why? Thanks to technology and improvements in farming practices, farmers are able to grow more corn per acre, resulting in higher yields.

This has helped keep corn prices stable, while also allowing Ohio to be a leader in renewable energy, ethanol.

It’s a win-win for the state.

Rick Fox

president, Ohio Ethanol Producers Association

Leipsic

Comments

comments