Letters to the Editor 02-17-17

I believe the editorial page of a newspaper defines its political position. If this is the case, The Courier has joined the anti-Trump, liberal left-wing media in an effort to destroy his presidency.

I began to notice this during the Republican National Convention, when on Monday the Viewpoint page featured all negative columns on Trump. This followed all week. However, during the Democratic convention it was all positive for Clinton.

I realize Trump is an easy target and the paper did not endorse a presidential candidate, which, based on history, was an endorsement of Clinton.

Once Trump pulled the upset, the paper increased its negative editorial commentary on Trump and the Republican Party.

In January, I charted The Courier columns with the following results:

Liberal, anti-Trump: 33

Conservative: 10

Other subjects: 4

Now, add to that the Viewpoint cartoons: 25 were anti-Trump. They appeared almost daily.

We all know the Washington Post is the most left-wing anti-Trump newspaper in the U.S. The Courier has a working relationship with the Post, with five of its six national columnists part of the Washington Post Syndicate of columnists.

One, E.J. Dionne Jr., recently published the book, “We Are the Change We Seek; Speeches by Barack Obama,” and is a frequent guest on MSNBC.

The Courier no longer reflects the political leanings of the community and, in fact, is trying to move the community to its liberal left position with its Washington Post columns. Instead of being a healer since the election, it has tried to divide the community and keep the hate growing like the Post and New York Times, both of which cannot believe the voters elected Trump.

It is time for healing, not the petty division practiced by The Courier. Turn the editorial page back to local residents and columnists. There is no place for inside the Beltway in Findlay.

When you read The Courier’s Viewpoint page, just be aware it is not fair and balanced.

Craig Anderson

Findlay

LET’S PROTECT OUR MOST VULNERABLE

Twenty-seven million people across the world are slaves, and 24 percent of those are sex slaves. The remainder are enslaved in hard labor.

These slaves include women, men and children. I heard these statistics from Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, who has introduced legislation to address this issue.

It breaks my heart to hear of this inhumanity occurring in this country as well as others near and far.

How has the human race not evolved beyond these kinds of abuses?

The people enslaved are the poorest and most vulnerable. We who believe we would never commit crimes against humanity become partners in them when we support the sowing of seeds of hatred. We are complicit when we say we must protect ourselves and therefore we must not allow Muslims in our communities.

We must protect our jobs so we must deport all Mexicans and build a wall. We must protect the unborn and therefore we must deny a woman’s access to health care. Where will it end?

I propose that rather than taking away and shutting out, we open our arms and embrace those who are different from us in color and/or gender, but like us in the desire to love and be loved, to have a safe home, to work, etc. We are a country and world rich in resources and poor in resource management.

In the words of Pope Francis, “Today in view of the common good, there is urgent need for politics and economics to enter into a frank dialogue in the service of life, especially human life.”

Or to look at it another way, if the doorbell rang and you were eating dinner, wouldn’t you invite the guest at the door to sit down at your table? Wouldn’t you lay another plate, take a smaller portion and share what you had?

We begin protecting the vulnerable by opening our hearts, our homes, our communities to allow our brothers and sisters to have the opportunity to establish a life that doesn’t leave them victims of the powerful ready to enslave them for their own benefit.

Colleen Benelli-Reed

Findlay

