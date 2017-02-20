Letters to the Editor 02-20-17

LOVE MUST TRUMP HATE

This letter is written because, once again, our country and the freedoms for which it stands are being threatened by what is perhaps democracy’s greatest enemy, demagoguery, the use of words to gain power by taking advantage of people’s fears and prejudices.

In the McCarthy era, the demagoguery was spewed by a senator from Wisconsin. Today, the president of the United States has become the demagogue-in-chief.

McCarthy was stopped by courageous citizens who risked their careers by speaking the truth. Today, our freedoms again depend upon citizens having the courage to stand up to the abuse of power.

It is time for Americans to become active citizens and put into practical use the First Amendment freedoms which we cherish: speech, press, peaceful assembly, petition and religion.

Individually and collectively, citizens need to express their opinions. The media must refuse to be intimidated and instead must seek out and spread the truth. Peaceful assemblies will be needed in relatively small numbers in legislative halls and other places and perhaps by the thousands and even millions in capital cities.

The Constitution prohibits the abridging of “the right of the people — to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” Our grievance is demagoguery, including fear mongering, lies posing as “alternative truth” and religious prejudice and discrimination.

Regardless of individual stances on key issues such as immigration, global warming, guns, jobs, women and minority rights, major world religions, including Christianity and Islam, supply a possible unifying motivation for the use of our other freedoms. That unifying force is love. Love must trump hate!

I urge my fellow citizens to use their freedoms now — while they still have them.

Jim Bailey

Fostoria

CODDLING PUSHERS ISN’T WORKING

As stated in The Courier (Page A3, Feb. 10), the first drug court graduate was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs after graduation. The paper went on to report that he was not the only one to be charged following a drug court graduation.

It would appear releasing drug pushers on society is not an effective way to curb the problem, but merely enables them to continue subjecting others to addiction and eventual death.

The controversial war on drugs not only costs a lot, it has done almost nothing to curb the drug addiction since 1970.

According to Matt Groff in the documentary “The 1315 Project”: “Drug use and abuse exists on a spectrum, and as a society, we must accept that some portion of the population will be addicted to drugs even if we don’t like it.”

Despite the increase in taxes spent, the rate of illicit drug addition has remained at 1.3 percent since 1970.

Ohio leads the nation in drug addiction/deaths, and our protocol is to coddle the pushers with no jail time, provide nice housing at taxpayer expense, and removal of the stigma of addiction.

This business plan has proven to be a dismal failure. We should strongly consider “turning the ship” and incarcerating the pusher, keeping the addicts away from children, and stigmatizing the act of addiction.

Stigma alone reduced nicotine consumption by over 50 percent.

Tom Quarrie

Findlay

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?

Back when the Trumpster was on the campaign trail, he said would put on a Muslim ban until we could figure out what the hell was going on.

Well, he is President Trump now, and he still doesn’t know what the hell is going on.

So far, the biggest problem the tweeter-in-chief has is to find out who is in charge of the candles. Shucks, Sean, Double-Bubble, Spicer, didn’t find out until week two the difference between a Muslim ban and a Muslim ban.

It seems his JCPenney grey suits would look better hanging in a Salvation Army Thrift Store than on him behind the podium for White House press briefings.

I knew the jobs creator had a line of China-made neckties and shirts from Bangladesh, but I didn’t know he also sold dark suits, too.

Oh well, according to the fake news channels, which is all of them except Fox News, there seems to be a purse-swinging spat between Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus as to who gets to collect the pens from the daily decree signings.

Then there is that so-called judge from the left coasts who is trying to let thousands of them Muslim terrorists swarm into our country. Besides, even a high school kid knows that there is only one Washington and that is in the District of Columbia.

Another fake news report said that Ann Coulter’s look-a-like, Kellyanne Conway, needs to brush up on her alternative facts as Ohio’s 5th Congressional District Rep. Bob Latta was alleged to have said the only Bowling Green massacre he knew of was the last dummy Democrat that tried to run against him. The fake news reporter said she thought Mr. Latta might have muttered, “What the hell is going on,” as he walked away.

Jim Brant

McComb

