Letters to the Editor 02-22-17

Some years ago there was a popular TV show called “Hee-Haw” with a segment where several of the regulars would join together in a pathetic lament singing, “Blue Despair Is Agony On Me.”

I’m reminded of that today by the media, the entertainment community, and even numerous syndicated columnists whose articles appear in our newspaper each week.

Not wanting to rub salt in anyone’s wounds, I haven’t written any letters to the editor since the day after the election, but today I’d like to borrow the words of a former president who famously once told the American people, “I feel your pain.”

I’m told some people resort to safe places, hot chocolate, crayons and coloring books, warm blankets, etc. I’d like to share what works for me.

In my family we have a tradition each year at Christmas called a white elephant gift exchange. Number one rule: There are no rules!

Anyone can participate, or abstain. Buy for one or all or none. Spend as much or as little and trade, trash, re-gift the next year, whatever. Anything goes!

Naturally, a family member gave me a picture of Hillary Clinton! And it got a huge laugh as they all began to speculate about what I would do with it. Now this was not a cheap drawing but a professional photograph in a nice frame, probably taken on the campaign trail as she was beaming at the camera, laughing, exuding confidence as she was about to fulfill her destiny.

Bernie was out! The polls were hers! Plans were in place for her victory celebration, the big donors and heads of state were anticipating their payoffs and the brass ring was at her fingertips! Life was goooood!

That picture has a special place in my home! I won’t elaborate but suffice it to say that I see it several times every day.

And when our new president does or says something I think is out of line, that picture reminds me of what almost was and all is forgiven and I say, “Thank you Donald J. Trump!”

David F. Heimrick

McCutchenville

PROPOSED BUDGET WILL HURT OHIO

Last month, Gov. John Kasich unveiled his two-year budget proposal, featuring another large cut in the state income tax paired with increased taxes on everyday purchases like cable TV subscriptions, while failing to invest in our safety, our schools and our communities.

Over the past 12 years, Ohio has already reduced tax collections by over $3 billion thanks to repeated cuts to the income tax, while Ohio’s job growth has trailed the national average for 47 of the last 48 months.

Reducing income tax is a poor strategy for economic growth.

Taxpayers in the top 1 percent of income-earners are keeping an additional $17,500 in their bank accounts every year as a result of Kasich tax policy, and his latest proposal would bring that annual benefit to over $20,000.

While $20,000 is still not enough to create one good-paying job, even if you believed that’s how the money would be spent, it is foregone revenue to the state that could be spent on priorities that really matter.

Ohio leads the nation in opioid overdose deaths. Ohio’s education system has fallen from fifth in the nation to 23rd. Local income and property taxes have increased, and cities have cut services and increased fees to compensate for lost state funds.

Instead of seriously addressing Ohio’s opioid crisis, investing in our schools or strengthening our local communities, Kasich’s budget raises taxes on middle class families to help pay for a tax cut that mostly benefits those at the top.

People with low incomes spend much of their income on things that are taxed. As a result, they pay a much larger share of their income on taxes in states with regressive tax systems that rely heavily on sales taxes to fund state spending.

According to the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy, the poorest 20 percent of Ohioans pay nearly 12 percent of their income on state and local taxes, compared to just 5.5 percent paid by the top 1 percent.

Let’s call upon our elected members of the Ohio Legislature, Cliff Hite and Robert Sprague, to bring common sense to Ohio’s budget. No more income tax cuts that benefit those who need it the least, and no increase in sales tax that hurts Ohio families the most.

Patricia Minnozzi

Arcadia

