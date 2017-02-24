Letter to the Editor 02-24-17

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

EATING HIS WORDS
At long last, a common-sense approach to our flooding problem.
This cleaning and benching approach was tried as early as the 1930s in the Country Club Plaza area of Kansas City, Missouri, and has been effective in all but the most extreme occurrences.
One of the good points of this approach is that implementation could proceed in stages with limited results as each stage is completed.
I was critical of additional studies of the problem as merely additional support for earlier studies, but I have to eat my words with the publication of this plan.
Don Kinn Findlay

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

