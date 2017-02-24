Letter to the Editor 02-24-17

EATING HIS WORDS

At long last, a common-sense approach to our flooding problem.

This cleaning and benching approach was tried as early as the 1930s in the Country Club Plaza area of Kansas City, Missouri, and has been effective in all but the most extreme occurrences.

One of the good points of this approach is that implementation could proceed in stages with limited results as each stage is completed.

I was critical of additional studies of the problem as merely additional support for earlier studies, but I have to eat my words with the publication of this plan.

Don Kinn Findlay

Comments

comments