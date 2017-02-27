Letter to the Editor 02-27-17

PAYING FOR HEALTH CARE

In reference to Jim Stahl (letter, Feb. 25) lamenting the billions, if not trillions, spent on the Affordable Health Care Act, the program was an attempt to provide people who didn’t have access to health care, access to health care. It was not a perfect plan, but it did at least compassionately acknowledge that many people were not receiving help and treatment, and it hoped to help change that. The ethic behind this attempt, as I understand it, was that all people are worthy of basic care and help when they need it, and as the richest nation on earth, we might as well extend a hand to those who are struggling, as other first-world nations do.

To characterize those who go without as abusers, when these are people merely trying to get health care however they’re going about getting it, ignores the other end of abuse. Those who blithely hoard resources and scorn those others for doing what they feel they need to do just to survive are also abusers.

If you have been more fortunate than others, try this: Imagine what it might be like to find it a challenge just to get to the doctor, or take your kid to the doctor, or eat. And then imagine what it might feel like to live in a world where those who have more kindly offer help, rather than devaluing and criminalizing those who need it.

One can also abuse one’s own privilege, which is, by my own estimation, a more severe abuse. For example, a man might tell himself that he is more deserving simply because he has more. An attitude like that affects his philosophies, how he votes and policies he supports or doesn’t. And there isn’t a scrap of compassion in it. Societies are more than just a matter of hard economics. They are also a matter of who we are, and who we are can be defined by how we regard those among us who struggle.

If someone is abusing the system just for basic access to health care, we have to question what abuse means, especially when so many Americans have so much and then jealously guard their right to keep it for themselves and their own.

But speaking of billions, the president is proposing building a $15 billion wall. I suppose that money, which the Mexicans will for sure not be paying for, is better spent on brick, mortar and guns to keep out the desperate than on helping a struggling American who needs health care, yes? Jesus said that how we treat the “least” of our sisters and brothers is how we’ve treated him as well, which, though it is hard to live up to, is not a complicated statement. The other way he said it was this: Love one another.

Michelle Reiter

Findlay

