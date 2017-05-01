Letters to the Editor 05-01-17

LATTA IS BAD AT COMMUNICATING

Sure, Bob Latta or one of his staffers posts on Facebook, sends out newsletters and holds telephone town halls. But he doesn’t really communicate with his constituents.

His most recent telephone town hall is a case in point. Participants did not receive any advance notice of the call, substantive questions and follow-up questions were not included, and Latta’s responses were primarily evasive and vague, as in “we have to go after it (the opioid problem) really hard.”

Latta’s refusal to respond to requests to hold a face-to-face town hall or meet with those of us who have requested individual meetings also speaks volumes about his not really communicating with his constituents.

And so too does his recent interview with The Courier. In the interview, as reported by Lou Wilin (Page A1, April 21) in “Latta: Obamacare Repeal Coming,” Latta parrots his Republican “family(‘s)” poppycock instead of communicating with the people in Ohio’s 5th District about how policies will affect us. For example, he says, “We have to get that (repeal “Obamacare”) done because the tax reform, we want to do next,” without providing any details.

Not surprisingly, what he does communicate are the Republican talking points we’ve heard over and over again about rising health insurance premiums, collapsed cooperatives and lack of providers.

I think we deserve more than this drivel. We want to hear how Latta’s party made sure the Affordable Care Act would have significant implementation problems. We want to know how the 700,000 Ohioans who have benefited from Medicaid expansion under the ACA will be able to afford healthcare under Trumpcare. We want to know how the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions will be able to afford the care they need.

Based on Latta’s interview, refusals to hold town halls, and responses to questions, we can only conclude that he just doesn’t communicate well with us. We might then wonder how much longer we will tolerate his voice being our voice in DC.

Deborah Schwartz

Toledo

OUTDOOR SEATING IS EATING UP OUR SIDEWALKS

Spring is in the air. Which unfortunately means our downtown sidewalks are once again shrinking to accommodate outdoor seating.

Seating, which gets used a couple hours a day on a good day, but plugs up the path all day every day for everyone else.

Why, oh why are restaurants allowed to eat up a perfectly good sidewalk in the name of the almighty dollar?

It’s particular troubling when they set up shop without first arranging to remove the benches, trash bins and trees that end up blocking most of the rest of the sidewalk!

Thankfully, some of them at least make it easy to get by when not in use, but one of the newest ones (at Legends Steakhouse) is chained off and incredibly annoying when multiple people need to share the sidewalk at that spot.

Is there anything we can do to reverse this trend and reclaim our city sidewalks for walking?

Kevin Roth

Findlay

MORE LIKE A FLOOD RELOCATION PROJECT

I attended the flood control meeting at Riverdale School last Tuesday. The first powerpoint slide had the title: “Hancock County Flood Reduction Project.”

Not an accurate title, for three reasons.

First, while rural areas and villages of the county are certainly affected by flooding, this project is primarily a “Findlay Flood Reduction” project — which is sorely needed.

Second, the only way to truly reduce flooding, in Findlay or otherwise, is to control how much rain falls from the sky. No engineer I know of has a proposal for that on the table.

Third, let’s call a spade a spade. The title really should be “Hancock County Flood Relocation Project.”

Jim Williams

Mount Blanchard

