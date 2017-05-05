Letters to the Editor 05-05-17

CITY PLAYS BY DIFFERENT RULES

Findlay and the state of Ohio must begin to take the responsibility for much of the flooding which occurs in Findlay.

The city does not play by the same rules that they require others to follow. When a developer puts in a new housing development, they must build retention basins for the streets. When a business builds a new building, they must put in a retention basin for their parking lot.

Findlay widens and curbs East Melrose Avenue and the water runs directly to the stream. Findlay widens West Trenton Avenue from two to four lanes and the water runs directly to the stream.

Findlay widens County 236 from an uncurbed two-lane roadway to five curbed lanes and the water runs directly to the stream. Findlay widens North Main Street north of Bigelow Avenue and the water runs directly to the stream.

As the retired supervisor of the Findlay Sewer Department for 28 years, there are many cases where the runoff is increased at no thought of retaining the increased water. Now they want to flood my son’s school. True, the water will not reach the school, but how many days will school be canceled due to flooded roadways?

The state is not without blame. Besides being involved in the Trenton Avenue widening, the new U.S. 30 across the southern part of the county has all of the water from the asphalt and ditches, which are packed clay, run directly to the the river upstream of Mount Blanchard.

The ponds along the side of the highway were built for clay used in the construction of the highway; no runoff reaches the ponds.

It’s nice to save the residents of Findlay money and not purchase land needed for retention ponds, but now they want to treat the county residents as second-class citizens and flood their farms and property.

Terry Cole

Mount Blanchard

CITY CONTRIBUTED TO FIELD, TOO

I would like to comment on the article concerning the Findlay youth football facility (Page A3, April 26).

Our community is blessed to have such great support for all the sporting venues in our city. That is why I would like to mention that the article which praised Ben Roethlisberger and Marathon for their contribution to the football facility didn’t mention another very important partner, that being the City of Findlay.

It was the city that allowed the football facility to locate at the Cube, after another location didn’t develop.

That area was set to be softball diamonds, as those people involved with softball complained about youth soccer getting all the good locations.

City workers prepared waterlines to the area and I’m sure they have completed other work toward that facility.

I know that because of all the signage for Marathon in the area, many forget that it is a city-owned complex.

I would like to thank all those dedicated city workers and supervisors who do a great job and rarely get any credit.

I would note that the article did mention that many people have been involved to make the facility a premier field. I just wanted to add the City of Findlay.

Pete Sehnert

Findlay

MAKE RUNNING LIGHTS STANDARD

If you ever saw me on a motorcycle, you would say there is a man who belongs in a car (or preferably in a tank).

Motorcycles actually have one safety legal feature not required legally for cars: running lights.

The increased safety in cars is not due to drivers somehow becoming safer drivers today than yesteryear.

It is due primarily to both safety-related laws and engineers who build safety features like running lights and seat belts into the design of cars.

Now, it is only necessary to connect the availability of running lights from engineers with a law requiring their use in cars as we do with motorcycles.

The benefit of requiring running lights to be always in use (they can now be manually turned off) is similar to the safety benefit of hunters wearing red in the woods.

Too many car colors today, especially earth colors, blend into the background and can limit visibility even on clear days. The change can be made at no added cost to most cars, since running lights are already included in the car design.

You can email your state legislators (Sen. Cliff Hite at chite@woh.rr.com and Rep. Robert Sprague at robert.cole.sprague@hotmail.com) to ask that such a law be enacted.

Tom Murphy

Findlay

WE FINALLY HAVE A CHOICE

Looks to me we finally have a choice. What is it going to be, A, hypocrisy or B, plain dumbness?

Mr. Trump’s minions are crying foul because CNN is not running an advertisement exulting the president’s supposedly great achievements during his short tenure.

They claim censorship and trying to silence their voice.

Now let me get this straight, aren’t those same minions and the POTUS himself who have called CNN and many other news organizations nothing but spreaders of “fake news”?

If such is the case, the complainers should be proud of being rejected in their request for publication.

On the other hand, how can anybody ask to do something to somebody whom they have insulted for not being honest?

Then again, maybe CNN is looking after the best interests of POTUS by not running the ads. See, in this country there are certain laws against false advertising, and who knows, maybe somebody in the near future may decide to sue Mr. Trump for spreading misleading information. It would not be the first time, or the first time he loses.

So, again, which one is it, A or B?

Eligio Sierra

Findlay

