Letters to the Editor 05-08-17

“It’s important to improve accessibility and connections with our streams, rivers and green ways through restoration and enhancement.”

These are the words of Scott Peyton, the spokesperson for Stantec. However, these words are found on Stantec’s website under another project, the Ballville Dam and the Sandusky River restoration, which entailed removing a dam and restoring a river.

On April 25 and April 26, Peyton’s words were much different as he tried to convince citizens and taxpayers in the Mount Blanchard area and Eagle Township that “dams and dry basins” were the best solution to the flooding in Findlay.

Different projects, different words, but both are funneling money into Stantec’s coffers. This latest proposal would diminish flooding in Findlay and increase flooding in these two communities. This will not stop Findlay from flooding.

The topography will not allow it.

The benching and widening of the river within the city seems like a very good approach. Why not continue it farther?

What if we decided as the whole community of Hancock County to work towards restoring the Blanchard River and benching it in areas that already flood to retain the water for a little longer?

What if we decided as a whole community that we would not intrude on people’s private property and livelihood, that we would not diminish anyone’s rights as private citizens and that we would respect the city and rural community as a whole.

Stantec’s motto is “Design with Community in Mind.” The question for all of us is this: Can we become one community?

If the commissioners continue to allow this plan to move forward and the 15 judges on the Maumee Conservancy Court vote that this dry basin part of the plan should be pursued, then this will be their legacy: the pitting of one group against another, and there will be no community.

I have a difficult time understanding how anyone with ethics or morals can justify this type of plan. Not to mention the cost and the fact that all could potentially be assessed to pay for it.

If you agree, please let your mayor, the commissioners, Steve Wilson and Judge Routson know. Let’s do the right thing, citizens of Hancock County.

Sharon K. Clements

Mount Blanchard

SHADY GROVE: ‘GOOD, CLEAN FUN’

I enjoyed the story of how Shady Grove (Golf section, April 29) got its start and how it has survived.

We live close by and our daughters worked in the food stand early on.

One part of the story is missing. Clarence Fornes was a true pioneer of his time.

He put lights up and introduced night golf to the area. It caught on for awhile. I played a few rounds there and my oldest son and friends spent many night at the site. Good clean fun.

Thanks to Jim Stahl, Jim Morgan, Fornes and the Malloys for providing the Findlay area with a wonderful form of recreation for the families who have found their way there.

Mel Householder

Findlay

PAPER SHOULD PLAY TO AUDIENCE

I have received an invoice from The Courier for $150 annual cost to get the paper.

I continually ask myself why, in this overwhelmingly Republican community, I or any common sense conservative should continue to subscribe when almost all the state and national news articles in it are very little news and are mostly biased liberal socialist opinion. In other words, fake news as Donald Trump says.

Then I turn to Viewpoint and I see the likes of E.J. Dionne, Kathleen Parker et al and the local liberal loonies expressing their opinions, more useless information.

By way of suggestion, could you please include more conservatives on Viewpoint?

It would make the paper much more interesting, and you would be playing more to your Republican audience.

Ken Shultz

Rawson

SOMETHING IS VERY WRONG

When people have doubts about the quality of tap water, they’re impelled to buy drinking water in plastic bottles. This is less than ideal.

In our “throw-away” society, discarded plastic containers rapidly accumulate. Every year, approximately 50 billion are manufactured in the U. S. to quench thirst — and then tossed as trash.

Three-quarters of these aren’t recycled. If burned, they taint the atmosphere. If buried, they last indefinitely.

Also every year, millions of barrels of oil are wasted in fashioning the use-once-and-discard containers.

If water flowing from kitchen faucets isn’t thought safe, something is very wrong with modern civilization.

William Dauenhauer

Willowick

MANDATE DRIVING LIGHTS IN THE US

I strongly concur with Mr. Murphy’s letter (May 5) regarding the merits of requiring daylight running lights be on while driving.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and, as of February 7, 2011, the entire European Union, made daylight running lights mandatory.

In Europe, numerous studies have shown their value at preventing the most severe types of accidents, including head-on and intersection crashes and collisions with pedestrians and cyclists.

According to some research, DRLs could prevent 25 percent of all fatal multi-vehicle accidents, 28 percent of all fatal pedestrian accidents and 20 percent of all multi-vehicle accidents that cause injury.

Mandating daytime running lights costs nothing and produces immediate results.

Chuck Weasel

Findlay

