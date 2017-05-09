Letters to the Editor 05-09-17

LESSONS LEARNED LAST WEEK

Some things we learned during the heavy rain last week:

1. Water retained above ground by a man-made device (dam, levee) is dangerous and will fail, with catastrophic results. Ask Arkansas and Missouri.

2. Stantec’s flood map for the dam on Potato Run that runs next to Riverdale is wrong. It shows the school and its facilities would be safe. Friday’s floodwaters approached Riverdale’s football and baseball fields, without Stantec’s dam or rainfall like in 2007. The dams and dry basins are a bad idea.

3. The Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court made a good decision on Friday to proceed with cleaning the river.

Ben Miller

Mount Blanchard

BAD THINGS HAPPEN IN A VACUUM

Thank you, Tom Daley (column, May 8), for your service. Talking about it is difficult for many.

My guess is WWII started because of the mistakes made after WWI. Bad things happen in a power vacuum.

Thank you for serving on the “thin blue line.” You were a pretty fair parts seller as well, I remember.

But Tom, I thank you most for your beautiful daughters!

Joe Tebbe

Findlay

