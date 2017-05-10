Letters to the Editor 05-10-17

BROADENING HORIZONS

Mr. Shultz (letter, May 8) seems to be confused about the role a newspaper plays in reporting news, and opinions, to its readers.

A good newspaper not only reports news, which includes facts that may be unpopular with some readers, it also exposes readers to more than a narrow, one-sided viewpoint.

While The Courier has a Republican bias, it also reports facts and opinions that sometimes don’t follow the Republican line of reasoning, much less the conservative Republican line of reasoning.

In fact, given what has been happening in Congress, it is doubtful that there is a Republican “line of reasoning.”

Mr. Shultz equates facts and opinions he does not like with “fake news.” Facts not in line with preconceived notions are facts nevertheless. A recent study tends to show that when confronted with facts that challenge a person’s preconceived notions, the facts only cause the person to strengthen their preconceived notions.

Unfortunately, it seems that facts contrary to Mr. Shultz’s opinions not only strengthen his preconceived notions and beliefs, but actually upset him, rather than causing him to rethink his position, a shame.

With regard to Viewpoint, which publishes the opinions of others, opinions are not factual news, and never have been, so they cannot rise to the level of “fake news.”

Reading the opinions of others who do not necessarily agree with you broadens your horizons and exposes you to the ideas of others.

Sometimes, actually paying attention to the ideas of others may result in you changing your ideas. What a concept, learning from others.

For example, I think that Cal Thomas is the north end of a horse going south, but I read his opinions when they appear in The Courier, because from time to time he says something that makes me think.

And that’s how you become an informed citizen and voter, by being exposed to ideas you may not like, and God forbid, actually thinking about those ideas and maybe even adopting some of them.

James Jaffe

Findlay

CREEL DESERVED A FOLLOW-UP

So, The Courier does follow-up stories! See the May 8 edition with photos from Saturday’s air expo at the Findlay Airport.

So why was there no follow-up on Gavin Creel’s performance at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts?

This sold-out show by a broadway performer who calls Findlay, Ohio, his home was amazing!

I was thrilled to be part of the audience.

Linda Mitchell

Findlay

