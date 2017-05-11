Letters to the Editor 05-11-17

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE DAMS FAIL?

I recently attended the meeting at Riverdale High School where the idea of dry storage basins and high hazard dams were proposed to the residents of Hancock, Wyandot and Hardin counties.

The proposal talked of flooding areas south of Mount Blanchard in Delaware Township and south of Findlay in Eagle Township to reduce the risk of flooding in Findlay during high rainfall events. There are varying differences of opinion as to why Findlay floods but basically it comes down to water runs downhill.

The talk of high hazard dams is very alarming. The definition of a high hazard dam according to FEMA is: Dams assigned the high hazard potential classification are those where failure or mis-operation will probably cause loss of human life.

Most of the talk is about devaluing of property, the problems incurred when the basins fill and flooding occurs south of the dams which, in my opinion, are a misrepresentation by Stantec and a major concern for the communities.

A question I have is what happens when the dams fail. Who will be affected and heaven forbid how many lives will be lost?

No one can predict where and how much rain will fall. How much money do we want to spend to “reduce the risk”?

It was stated at the meeting Findlay will still flood. The only thing that has changed is now Eagle and Delaware townships and communities south will have induced flooding, all for $140 million-plus in taxpayer dollars.

Stantec is a business trying to sell us a product. They are placing emphasis on the positive — reduce flooding in Findlay. They don’t place much emphasis on the negative, like how will this affect the communities of Arlington, Mount Blanchard, Wharton and what happens if the dams fail?

I agree with recent comments Steve Wilson made regarding buying flood properties in Findlay. He said: “The best way to reduce flood damage is to remove what is being damaged.”

Greg Stuckey

Delaware Township

RIVER CLEANING SHOULD BE ONGOING

There were several interesting facts in Stantec’s report. First, it clearly and finally identified what portion of Findlay benefits from the proposed flooding solutions, namely downtown.

Second, city and county government basically fired the Army Corps of Engineers because they wanted more time and money. Both were granted to Stantec.

Lastly, Stantec’s solution has doubled the price tag. Its plan of cutting steps into the banks of the Blanchard River, basically widening of the river, has a positive effect for all and negative impact for none.

As for the rest of Stantec’s plan, there seems to be something so very morally wrong with the concept of forced flooding of thousands of acres of farmland outside the city limits to protect several blocks of downtown.

All Hancock County citizens are aware Findlay sits in a bowl with a river running through it.

Never in Findlay’s history, until the last few years, has any government had a plan for cleaning and maintenance of said river. Is the cleaning and maintaining of the river part of an ongoing solution to the flooding problem?

It should be a never-ending project of starting over as soon as it’s finished and funded by the flood fund.

This project would have a positive effect for all and negative impact for none.

During the past winter and spring months, I have crossed bridges on Bright Road, McManness Avenue, Main Street, County 140 and have seen logjams, indicating it’s a continuing job.

The articles in The Courier outlining the l960s and l980s flood-control options were enlightening.

What would be interesting would be to have a series of articles on what past and present downtown businesses have done since that time to protect themselves from flooding in the way of building renovations, collection of rain water, or stocking merchandise.

Barbara Von Stein Smith

Findlay

GRASS CALL WAS A WASTE OF TIME

I would like to know, when Findlay’s finest police officers don’t have enough to do, why they have to come out to a house because there was grass in the street!

My wife was mowing our lawn and someone called our men in blue to report she had left grass in the street. She wasn’t done mowing yet and she always blows the grass out of the street when she is done cutting the lawn.

I have heard that we have a heroin epidemic in our city, our businesses our getting robbed, but someone can call the police department and have an officer come out because of grass in the street!

Don’t our policemen have better things to do than come out for grass in the street?

The person who called about grass in the street needs to be taught what our men in blue are here to do. What a waste of that police officer’s time and the city’s money.

Cathy Ritter

Findlay

