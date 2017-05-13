Letters to the Editor 05-13-17

HE SAVED THE BEST FOR LAST

I have chosen the most important subject that is coming up tomorrow — Mother’s Day. The Lord in six days made our earth. And he left the best until last — woman. Think of where we would be without her. We wouldn’t even be here.

And just a word to those with such superior IQs who believe in evolution: Chance, how all things developed according to you, could never have developed anything even remotely as precious as a woman. She had to be developed by a loving God to possess the loving qualities found only in our mothers.

I don’t have the space to describe all these qualities. They are many!

As men, we are not only blessed by our mothers, but also by a sweet, darling wife.

I am aware of all the wonderful things that many of us give our mothers during our lives, especially on Mother’s Day.

But nothing is worth more than taking her in your arms, giving her a sweet kiss, thanking her for all she does for you and telling her how much you love her.

The Lord, and especially Jesus, always stressed love. And to prove this, he also gave us woman.

Thank you, Lord.

Ralph Anderson

Arlington

HE’S NOT TAKING IT LYING DOWN

I direct your attention to the photo on page A3 of the Courier; May 12, titled “Prone Protesters.” It is interesting that an organization that is so dependent on the proper use of the English language would confuse “prone” with “supine.”

There are no “prone” protesters; only “supine” ones.

Perhaps your caption editor should have considered “Protesters laying down,” which would also be incorrect — but would similarly exhibit the lack of command of the language and, sadly, around here would go completely unnoticed.

Denny Scales

Fostoria

