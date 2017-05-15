Letters to the Editor 05-15-17

WHAT WAS THE POINT?

One wonders after reading the Friday’s front page story if Gov. John Kasich made the trip to northwest Ohio to congratulate Grob Systems — or to demean our public school teachers?

It seems Kasich has adopted the philosophy that, “When all else fails, blame the public education system.” In his speech at Grob Systems in Bluffton, he referred to an impending economic-technological “tsunami” and of stodgy teachers keeping America in harm’s way. He suggested that business leaders should have a non-voting role on local school boards to remind them, “This is what we’re doing and what you ought to do.”

Public schools are not businesses. They cannot select their raw materials, and they are tasked with producing a quality product with limited resources and a strategy that changes with every election. The role of teachers and schools has grown exponentially in the past few decades, so they now provide care before and after school hours, two meals a day, discipline and guidance, clothing, and, locally, a program that sends backpacks of food home for weekend nutrition.

Still, our schools manage to turn out an occasional National Merit Finalist, some perfect ACT/SAT scores, musicians, athletes and even some true scholars.

As a former school board member and mother of two successful graduates of our public school system, I challenge Kasich to become better informed on the monumental tasks that face our administrators, teachers and students. He, apparently, ended his speech in Bluffton by stating, “You see, I don’t know how many teachers actually understand advanced manufacturing. Do they?”

Well governor, I don’t know many career politicians that actually understand the American public school system. Do you?

Barbara Lockard

Findlay

WILL TRUMP’S WORD REPLACE GOD’S?

Since President Trump signed an executive order allowing churches to be involved in politics without losing their tax exemption, churches can quit hiding and openly support Trump.

In churches, the Constitution will be considered evil — as Trump said, “bad for the country.” Right-wing clergy can openly teach doctrines of the Republican party because — as many Christians agree — churches stopped teaching the love and grace of Christ years ago.

Right-wing churches can openly be houses of the capitalists and money changers instead of pretending they are houses of prayer. They can openly show their bigotry. Those caught helping the less fortunate and minorities will be excommunicated.

In church sanctuaries portraits of Trump, the King of Kings, and his royal family will replace portraits of Jesus. Collection plates can be passed to finance Trump’s golf vacations to Florida, and his kids’ vacations touring the globe and his sons hunting and murdering endangered African wildlife.

The Republican Party will proclaim Trump was born of a virgin in a clubhouse locker room in Palm Beach.

Trump will sign his 20,000th executive order banning Christians from obeying the Ten Commandments. Instead, Christians will follow in the footsteps of Trump and King David committing adultery, stealing, giving false testimony and coveting your neighbor’s wife and property.

Trump’s word will replace God’s word as eternal and unchanging truth. The Bible and the good news of the Gospel are declared fake news.

However, there is hope. Helping others is important, and liberal Christians will resist Republicans abandoning help and healthcare for the poor. Liberal Christians’ focus on Jesus’ actions and words when he walked the earth. Liberal Christians’ attention is on rejecting oppression, greed, poverty, as well as, intolerance, selfishness, and violence.

Right-wing Christians ask, “what would Jesus do?” Liberal Christians don’t ask, they know “what Jesus did.”

Jesus healed the sick freely and without judging. He cared for the poor. He preached peace. He dined and lived with outcasts. Unlike Trump, Jesus did what he promised.

Don Iliff

Findlay

IN SUPPORT OF OPEN-MINDEDNESS

I liked Jim Jaffe’s letter (May 10) regarding the publication of diverse editorial columnists in The Courier and how we can all learn from different opinions from our own.

Such open-mindedness to the opinion of others should be supported.

However, I was perplexed at the end of the letter when Jim referred to a conservative columnist as the south end of a horse going north. Could this be partisan name calling by Jim? I hope not, and I will tip my hat to him when I see him at the equestrian farm soliciting opinions.

Larry Jones

Findlay

