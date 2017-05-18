Letters to the Editor 05-18-17

NO JOB IS SAFE

I had been employed for almost 14 years for a manufacturing company in Findlay as a contracted cleaner. During my years of employment there I would experience moments of empathy as factory workers got locked out, employees scrambled for different jobs before the possible acquisition by another company, and IT people and contracted people got displaced when jobs were outsourced.

But I would continue doing my job with little worry that change would affect my mundane income source.

I knew I did my job well and my merit ratings were high.

The cleaning contractor got changed three times during my tenure with all cleaning staff remaining in place during each changeover.

Then came the rumors that the contract was changing hands once again. No one discussed this situation with us, but we were given applications which were filled out and turned in. Finally our current employer advised us that they had not been awarded a contract renewal, but we were all safe, appreciated for our work.

That meeting came one day before we received a call to turn in our badges at the security desk. Reasoning that they needed to do this in order to issue badges through the new company, we all waited to hear from the new contractor. When no call came, I placed a call to the receptionist at the manufacturing company and was advised that none of us had jobs.

I find this statement hard to believe as cleaners are hired part-time so they don’t have to pay benefits. We never did hear from the new contractor.

In conclusion, no one is safe from displacement, from the highest CEO to the lowest physical laborer.

Yet, my complaint of unfair seems trivial compared to the firing of FBI Director James Comey by an unscrupulous president intent on disrupting the Russia investigation. President Donald Trump’s temper-tantrum action could help lead to his impeachment, a welcomed consequence both for an unemployed FBI director and this unemployed cleaner!

Bette Jo Hammer

Findlay

WRONG ABOUT THE ‘RIGHT WING’

Don Iliff (letter, May 15) believes those in “right wing” churches consider the Constitution “evil,” while he shows considerable contempt for that great document and the First Amendment.

What did President Trump do that he finds so offensive? He signed an executive order to minimize the effects of the Johnson Amendment. Anyone who knows its content and reads the First Amendment can see it was clearly unconstitutional.

The Johnson Amendment made it so that any nonprofit church, or other kind, that endorsed or opposed a political candidate can lose tax-exempt status.

I, however, support the right of churches and nonprofits, liberal or conservative, those I agree with and those I don’t, to speak out on the great moral issues of the day and what candidates believe about them, such as abortion.

So Mr. Iliff, you are wrong, because conservative Christians just wanted the rights the First Amendment gives them, and have no intent of replacing the word of God with the words of any politician, one they agree with or one they disagree with, despite your belief they will.

As to whether only those in liberal churches care about people in society, it is a believer’s first responsibility to share the news that Jesus Christ, the son of God, came to save lost mankind. All else is secondary.

Mike White

Findlay

Comments

comments