Letters to the Editor 05-22-17

TO DEATH AND BACK

I have had an opiate addiction for roughly 25 years. But my story is different: I died.

Yes, I died on Jan. 20, 2016 from an opiate overdose.

That was the day I began to look at life a bit differently. You see, I may have died, but I was saved and brought back to life because of a drug called Narcan.

I have a chronic pain issue that I have had for many years and one day, I took it a bit too far. Instead of taking a few pain pills which were prescribed to me, I had taken 43 narcotic pain pills.

I had already had one back surgery by then and it wasn’t helping, so I kept on taking pain meds as I had done for a lot of years.

The difference, that day, was I didn’t expect to literally die from it.

After laying down for a while, my wife went to check on me.

From what she has told me, my skin was white and my lips were turning purple. She called an ambulance and on the way to the emergency room I was given a dose of Narcan.

I was given another dose at the hospital upon arriving.

It happened the moment I was sent to ICU — my life was about to change. I flatlined and died in front of my wife and my son.

Immediately, they worked on me and brought me back to life. That day changed my life forever.

Now, I’m on a medication called Suboxone. It takes away the cravings for narcotic pain medication.

I go to the VA for counseling and to get my medication. Since then, I have had another spinal fusion, but continue to have nerve pain,

The difference is I had a choice to stay on narcotic pain medication or to take the Suboxone, I chose to take the Suboxone.

Whatever the mental or physical reason you take pills or use heroin is, it isn’t worth taking the chance.

I have a wife who loves me and grandchildren who I love and want to see grow up and succeed in life.

Just don’t do it.

Wess Reddish

Findlay

KEEP POLITICS out of churches

Apparently, my letter (May 15) was coherent and rational because Larry Richards (letter, May 17) understood what I wrote.

I sense Richards believes Christians aren’t liberals and God is a Republican. Richards appears more offended by government helping those in need than thousands of children in America suffering and dying daily because of the lack of healthcare and food.

Many Americans believe Evangelical Christianity replaced the Gospel with self-interest, hatred of gays, and hatred of women’s rights to choose. Eighty-two percent of Evangelicals support Trump, who is under several government investigations.

Mr. Richards, those supporting a hateful person like Trump shouldn’t judge liberals, gays or women’s right to choose.

Mike White (letter, May 18): I don’t hate Trump. I detest his behaviors.

Supporting Trump means supporting Trump’s belief The Constitution is bad for America. I agree a church’s mission is spreading the Gospel — not political views.

Separation of church and state is part of the nation’s legal and cultural history. If church leaders get involved in politics, taxing churches is a first step.

Taxing churches could bring an estimated $71 billion in our economy every year to create millions of new jobs.

Don Iliff

Findlay

