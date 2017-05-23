Letters to the Editor 05-23-17

WHAT THE OPPOSITION FEARS

Fresh out of school and enthused by President Kennedy’s quote to “Ask not …,” I was recruited by and very pleased to join the what is now called the “deep state.”

During orientation, one surprising topic was stressed. It had been just over 10 years since Sen. Joe McCarthy cut a wide swath in D.C., finding communist spies throughout the government. The lesson was the harm this had done to this country and the need to avoid reckless unfounded accusations. The orientation also stressed that the role of the deep state was to stick to the facts and leave policy to the policymakers.

I have observed with increasing concern the appearance of McCarthy-type claims regarding the Trump/Russian connection. It is annoying to hear the cliche-ridden talking points made repeatedly, to see innocent people unmasked and secrets revealed.

And, ironically, the retired director of national intelligence recently suggested that Trump is undermining our basic institutions.

It would appear time to clear out those undermining our democracy. Trump has made some important moves to restore American standing in the world order and has implemented many positive administrative changes. It may be that what the “loyal” opposition really fears is that Trump will succeed in generating economic growth, jobs and more international cooperation.

William Montgomery

Findlay

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Don Iliff’s latest letter (May 22), while coherent, remains a product of muddled thinking and inaccurate assertions.

Don refuses to acknowledge the elephant in the room: the dichotomy of claiming to be a follower of Christ, yet supporting a liberal ideology that promotes policies like gay marriage and abortion, which are contrary to God’s word. It’s really that simple. You can either be a Christian or a liberal, but you can’t be both since God’s laws are not subject to debate for Christians.

Don seems to infer a distinction between Evangelical Christians and Christians and, if we are being honest, perhaps that is the crux of this issue. Evangelical Christians believe that the Bible is God’s word and therefore it is inerrant.

I have not seen nor read the revised Iliff version of the Bible, but I’m going to stick with the version God dictated. For those straddling the fence, I’ll close with Revelation 3:16 (NLT), “But since you are like lukewarm water, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth!”

Larry Richards

Findlay

