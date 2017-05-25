Letters to the Editor 05-25-17

SIGNS SENDING WRONG MESSAGE

I am writing in hopes to make a real change in Findlay.

This small town has put up signs on a widely-traveled road. This town has put up signs outside of a middle school for all of the young girls in the building to see.

Perhaps more concerning than that, this town has put up signs for all of the young boys to see.

These signs read “Roethlisberger Avenue.” A sign directly in front of Donnell Middle School reads “Home of Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger.”

Inside of Donnell Middle School, you will find Ben Roethlisberger’s jersey openly and proudly displayed.

Here is why this is concerning to me. Here is why this is concerning citizens of the small town of Findlay.

It is concerning because in July 2009 a hotel employee reported that Roethlisberger sexually assaulted her after calling her up to his room to fix his television. It is concerning because in March 2010 a college student claimed she was sexually assaulted by Roethlisberger.

Even though Roethlisberger was not charged in either case, I hope that you will understand the significance of it.

I am begging for everybody in this small city of Findlay to come together in protest of these signs and take them down.

I am pleading with parents of young children; children who could see this alleged sex offender as a role model; children who might be sexually assaulted someday, but would be too scared to tell because who knows, their attacker could be the next Ben Roethlisberger.

Praising a person who is even suspected of committing this type of crime is what leads to girls not telling and “boys being boys.”

Sylvia Bright

Findlay

THE REGRESSIVE LIBERAL STANDARD

Don Iliff (letter, May 22) is persistent in his insistence that President Trump believes the Constitution is bad for America. This is typical radical leftist propaganda and hoopla, and Iliff fails to provide the necessary context of this supposed presidential transgression.

The truth is, President Trump, in a Fox News interview, was speaking about the rules of Congress, saying, “It’s a very rough system … It’s an archaic system … It’s a really bad thing for the country.”

The rules of the House and Senate are not defined by the Constitution, but it authorizes each chamber to set its own rules. The Constitution does not specify those rules. They are generally set by majority vote in each chamber.

The leftist shrills want you to believe Trump wants to dismantle the Constitution and become lord dictator. Pure poppycock.

There is an ever-growing movement for congressional and/or judicial term limits. This could only be done by a constitutional amendment. If you support term limits are you a traitor wanting to supplant the Constitution? I think not.

Iliff says, “Separation of church and state is part of the nation’s legal and cultural history.” That is indeed true, but it wasn’t until the mid-20th century that liberals began to construe the meaning to be a complete denial of public religious expression.

According to the CDC, the percentage of children in the U.S. not covered by health insurance is 4.5 percent. The percentage of children ages 5 to 11 who are in excellent or very good health is 84.8 percent. While every child’s death is a tragedy, less than 10,000 children 1 to 15 years of age die each year. The overwhelming cause of deaths in children ages 1-14 is unintentional injury (accidents).

Yet Iliff says thousands of children are suffering and dying daily because of a lack of health care and food. How is it then that the child obesity rate is pushing 20 percent?

Misquoting and misrepresenting facts over and over again is the regressive liberal standard of persuasion.

Don E. Waaland

Findlay

Comments

comments