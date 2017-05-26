Letters to the Editor 05-26-17

LET’S TRY TO THINK

In reference to Don Iliff’s letter (May 22), I can only say he’s full of gobbledygook. Thank goodness, most Christians, and many other Americans, think.

Try it someday, Don, and suggest it to your liberal buddies. We’d have a great country again.

If Don is a Christian, I believe I will call him an agnostic. Mostly, agnostics believe only those parts of the Bible that keep them from breaking manmade laws.

Don quotes the ACLU precedent “separation of church and state.” Neither the Constitution nor the Bill of Rights contain this statement.

Look it up. What does it say about the government and Christianity? You probably don’t even know.

Remember, charter schools are 100 percent supported by tax money from the state. There are Catholic schools and Muslim schools operated with our tax money. You didn’t mention this concerning separation of church and state.

Don also says no Obamacare and thousands of children in America will “suffer and die daily because of the lack of food and health care.” Does Don know how many welfare programs are operated by the federal government?

Also, innumerable state and local governmental and religious welfare programs are for children and adults. Illegal aliens cost taxpayers more than $100 billion each year, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform in 2010.

The U.S. House, Senate, and president recently passed a budget bill for four months for $1.1 trillion. (The liberals scared them into it.)

But it’s not enough for the wall along the Mexican border, where the bulk of heroin in the country comes from.

Folks, we have a one-party system and Don, they’re all on your side.

Speaking of taxing churches when they get involved in politics — the subjects you spoke of, homosexuality, abortion and women’s rights are actually politics getting involved in religion.

Ralph Anderson

Arlington

MAPPING CHANGE IS A REAL THREAT

The attempt to change how Ohio draws its congressional lines is a real threat to our state and our nation. We all should fight these attempts at the destruction of our democracy with every ounce of energy we have.

Three days ago I was contacted with a telephone survey about this issue and one question was about African Americans having a better chance to elect an African American to represent them.

The clear thought behind this type of question is to let our state be further divided along racial and geographic (rural vs. urban) lines.

I urge everyone of good conscience to call the governor and state elected officials to put an end to these very clear attempts to rob us of our right to be free in our elections and our right to stay connected to each other as much as possible.

Jim Stahl

Findlay

