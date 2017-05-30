Letters to the Editor 05-30-17

WHERE WAS THE JUSTICE?

Let’s see, how can domestic violence, knowingly causing physical harm to a child, be reduced to aggravated disorderly conduct, $250 fine and 30 days in jail with 13 suspended?

That child suffered mental abuse (badmouthing, labeling, etc.), verbal abuse (not allowing to see his biological parent if …) in addition to, at times, military-style punishment and bruising.

I am completely appalled as to how this could have happened. During court, I understand the “accused” had representation. Did the child? No. Were relatives called to speak on behalf of the child? No. Were school officials called to speak on behalf of what they know and see on behalf of the child? No. Where was justice?

We have shown this child that he does not matter in society, that his hurt will go basically unpunished. And trust? How can he trust the system to protect him when the accused basically got a slap on the wrist for his horrible behavior toward a child?

I cannot say that enough … the victim was a child. I am so so saddened and my heart breaks for him and for others like him, before and after. Yes, after, because this will happen again. Sad.

Stephanie Brandt

Findlay

THE OTHER HALF OF THE ISSUE

The article in Friday’s edition of The Courier, “Stigma blamed for shortage of workers,” (Page A1) is quite correct and spot on, but only addresses half of the issue.

The other is the way employees are actually treated on the job.

I worked for many years as a journeyman tool and die maker for a local auto parts manufacturer (who is, amazingly, still in business) where employees were treated as so much chaff, with an attendance/points system seemingly designed to terminate people as quickly as possible, and a wretched plant manager who was often drunk before noon and would speed through the plant behind the wheel of a golf cart, kissing up the behinds of his stooges while making life miserable for those who would not bow before his highness.

Providing for a wife and small children became the challenge of a lifetime after finding myself in the latter category.

Employers need to take a hard look in the mirror and decide if they want dependable, satisfied, long-term employees, or short-term expendables with a revolving door at the entrance.

Treating people as human beings will add to, not detract from, the bottom line.

Gerald Leguire

Findlay

SUFFERING BUILDS CHARACTER, RIGHT?

“… less than 10,000 children one to 15 years of age die each year.” Whew. I am glad someone pointed out that fact. (I didn’t verify it.)

I am sure the grieving parents, relatives, and friends of those fewer than 10,000 children will take great comfort in knowing that.

However, it might be pointed out that not all children with no health insurance die. I am sure many sick and injured children recover, although without proper medical attention or medicine, they may suffer a little more and maybe suffer some long-term problems.

But, as we all know, suffering builds character.

Dave Uitto

New Riegel

