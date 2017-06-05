Letters to the Editor 06-05-2017

WHY NOT INVEST IN CLEAN ENERGY?

Hey Donald, do you know how you prevent other countries from “gaining a financial advantage” over the United States through the Paris climate deal?

You invest in clean energy technology and renewable resources. You become a world leader in those things.

Make other countries come to us to buy our solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, electric cars, and so on. We have some brilliant minds in the United States, who, with government backing, would be able to make some amazing things happen in terms of clean energy. But no, let’s not do that. Let’s just withdraw. Because of taxes or Obama or liberals or something.

Odd how a man who literally thought the solution to illegal immigration was to spend $18 billion on a wall is concerned about wasteful spending.

By withdrawing from this deal, Donald is effectively allowing other countries to take over what should be our role in the development of clean energy technologies.

With all his concerns regarding being left behind, that is, ironically, exactly what he’s allowing to happen. The rest of the world is sticking to the agreement and will continue to invest in and develop clean energy at a rapid pace. Governments and corporations won’t come to us for their solar panels, instead they’ll go to China, France, or India.

This is, of course, to say nothing of the likely irreversible damage his shortsighted and reactionary decision will do to our already fragile climate.

But then again, I guess it’s easier and less stressful to simply pretend a problem doesn’t exist than to actually read through countless papers, journals, research findings, etc. that prove the existence and cause of climate change.

Jake Laird

Findlay

THERE’S A REASON FOR JOB OPENINGS

After seeing numerous ads for help in the paper week after week, I just wonder when are these places going to wake up and realize if they can’t get help there might be reasons why?

I have a good job (some days), but I have worked 39-plus years at the same place and in that time I have seen changes, some good, some not so good.

Most employers will go through a temp agency to get people. That’s fine but people will move from agency to agency to see who pays the best. They will also check online to see who or what the place pays.

It used to be people would give anything to work at certain companies.

But when you are on concrete for over eight to 12 hours and you have to work six days, some people can’t handle it. They have rose-colored glasses with what they think jobs should be, but when they get to these jobs it’s a different story.

So they walk out, leaving the employer short of help.

Maybe businesses should take another look at the management they have in place? Maybe it’s the way they treat their employees, the new people or the training, or lack of training.

Do you realize some places will fire you at the drop of a hat for property damage? Wouldn’t it be better to retrain the employee so they can understand how to do the job better.

If management can’t do the job they expect the people to do, then maybe something is wrong.

When you see warehouse jobs, factory jobs and numerous other companies looking for help there has to be a reason, not just that there is not enough people.

If you watch the paper, it’s the same companies looking for help every week. I can only ask why?

Becky Wells-Freeman

Findlay

REFORM WON’T INCREASE VOTING

Mr. Berger (letter, June 3) seems to forget the fact that the party in power was put there by the vote of the people.

In my lifetime (I was born in 1957), Democrats have controlled the state government in the late ’50s and early ’60s and through most of the ’70s and ’80s. The Republicans have controlled in the mid to late ’60s and from the ’90s on.

Because of their policies, candidates or both, the people of Ohio have decided which party best represents them, period. Trying to make things “fair” against the people’s will is patently unfair.

The voters in Ohio are not stupid and in the age of mass media cannot claim to be not uninformed, they vote in a way that they believe will serve them best.

Why should an un-elected commission be used to subvert their vote?

Our state has already gone to a commission-based redistricting scheme for our state officials. This in itself should provide the type of “fairness” Mr. Berger wants.

Our state government sets congressional districts every ten years based on the census. If the people of Ohio want a different congressional delegation, then they have the opportunity to get it by voting.

One last thought, the fact that people don’t show up to vote is not the fault of the process but their own fault.

No new scheme will change that.

Jim Stahl

Findlay

Comments

comments