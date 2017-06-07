Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Letter to the Editor 06-07-2017

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
DON’T TAMPER WITH THE MAIL
Our feisty leader, President Trump, has warned us many times about “fake news” emanating from popular journalists.
According to a piece in the June/July 2017 issue of The Progressive, The Washington Post has indeed been culpable of publishing falsehoods concerning the U.S. Postal Service.
The notion that unions have made the mail service almost insolvent is absurd. Had Congress not imposed prefunded health care costs for retired postal workers decades into the future, there would be no problem.
For four dimes and nine cents, a first-class, one-ounce stamp will send a letter anywhere in the country.
Such a self-evident bargain shouldn’t be needlessly tampered with through contrived difficulty sought by corporations.
William Dauenhauer
Willowick

