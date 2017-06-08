Letter to the Editor 06-08-2017

GERRYMANDERING IS MORALLY WRONG

In the past few days there have been a few letters concerning the topic of gerrymandering. Here’s an example rundown of what it looks like and its effects:

Let’s say there are 100 people in a city, and there are 10 districts. Being a divided city, there are 45 greens, 45 pinks, and 10 independents. In the city, there are also 5 districts, each of 20, containing 9 greens, 9 pinks, and 2 independents. This is pretty fair, though it certainly puts a lot of weight on those two independents, but let’s not worry too much about them just yet.

One year, the pinks win the election by a landslide, 45-55, and they have the power to redraw the city district lines as the census comes in. Since they have enough of a majority in congress to do as they wish, the pinks come up with the idea to draw the map so that instead of evenly divided districts, it looks like this: Districts 1-3: 8 greens, 1 pink, 1 independent each Districts 4-10: 6 pinks, 1 independent, 3 greens.

Now there are 7 districts for the pink side to have a firm grasp on while green is stuck with 3. Green could get every independent to vote green and win the mayor’s seat … but even with 55 percent of the vote they can get at most 30 percent of the seats for the local council.

Meanwhile, pink got 45 percent of the vote but ended up with 70 percent of the seats.

As it’s plain to see, gerrymandering is indefensibly morally wrong no matter who does it (hint: both sides have done it before, though it has grown in severity as of late).

It is also a bit less concrete in practice than in the example above, as demographics can only go so far.

