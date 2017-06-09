Letters to the Editor 06-09-17

WHEN UP IS DOWN

“Holy Moly” — when up is down, and down is up, really applies to recent news.

Dateline London: Dozens of people maimed and killed on London bridge. In response, the London mayor says people should run, hide and turn off phones. Now there is a strong response to terrorism!

Where does one hide on a bridge? While “hiding” on the bridge, in defiance to the mayor, citizens could call police but, alas, most police in Britain do not carry firearms.

Those police trusted to carry firearms were a mere nine minutes and 25 more victims away.

As Sir John Lennon would so eloquently sing “Imagine”; yea, imagine concealed carry.

Dateline Washington: Trump turns his back on the world by pulling out of Paris climate accord. Who died and made leftist leaders and the media God? Oh, I forgot, God is dead.

So the earth is heating up and the consensus of scientists is we all are going to burn to a crisp. When that happens, I want to be on a beach so rising ocean levels will put the quietus on the burn.

But didn’t Al Gore tell us beaches would already be underwater by now? I should have bought a carbon exchange while I had the chance!

Dateline Newsweek magazine, c. 1975: World to experience global cooling according to a consensus of scientists. All this leftist future news drivel makes as much sense as bump-outs on Main Street or tearing buildings down and calling it flood mitigation.

When up is down and down is up, maybe God can help us. Because the left sure as the hell isn’t.

Michael Janton

Findlay

–

PRESIDENT LACKS INTEGRITY

Integrity. Who has it and who does not? What is it? A Google search reveals that integrity refers to the inner sense of “wholeness” that comes from qualities such as honesty, good character, following one’s moral/ethical convictions, and doing the right thing even when no one is watching.

For many U.S. presidents, integrity functioned as the fundamental cornerstone of moral character. For the current one, integrity does not exist in anything he says or does.

He has told lies his entire life. He remains unfair to people of different faiths, heritage, abilities and genders.

His heroes are not war veterans, but “winners” only. He disrespects those he perceives as beneath him, including women, the disabled and the captured. He never apologizes or takes responsibility for anything wrong he has said or done.

Instead, he places blame anywhere and everywhere else. He makes promises he has no intention of keeping, He violates his oath of office, representing the interests of the wealthy exclusively, in general and himself and his family in particular.

He seeks his own gain as an end result of the decisions he makes rather than addressing the needs of the many.

He has assisted Putin and Russian agents in altering our election. He has suborned FBI Director James Comey, in addition to asking those under him to pledge loyalty to him, not to the rule of law or to the Constitution.

As part of his subterfuge, he maintains that he loves the poorly educated. They are the base who support him, regardless of the unethical and immoral things he says and does. If he is not the kind of person we would like to have as a friend or neighbor, why on earth would we want him as president?

Karen Minto

Mount Cory

Comments

comments