Letters to the Editor 06-10-2017

I am wondering after reading several articles in The Courier why the county wants to renew the sales tax.

Three articles in the June 9 paper spoke about sales tax. In one Mayor Mihalik was speaking about McLane Co. and all the good they have done. Anther was about Campbell Soup Company coming to town. Both of these articles said that neither company paid or will pay any sales tax on construction material because of “government lease agreements.”

I am aware of another company that is building townhome-style apartments on the west side of town that also got out of paying sales tax using the same means. These are just what I am aware of. I am not sure if this is even legal.

My question is, will the Port Authority generate almost $3 million in revenue for the county that was given away by them in these agreements?

After speaking to one of the commissioners, I am inclined to think not. So, I guess rather than have million/billion dollar companies pay their fair share in taxes, we will once again have the people who already have a large enough burden foot the bill.

My vote will be no!

Gary Parrish

Findlay

HEADLINE DIDN’T FIT THE TESTIMONY

So I brought in Friday’s paper and sat down with a fresh cup of coffee. Nothing unusual so far, but then I unroll the paper and right there on the front page is the headline, “Comey: Trump wanted him to end Russia investigation.”

That was a big surprise to me as I spent most of Thursday morning watching Comey testify. I would have thought the headline for Friday would be, “Comey: Nobody asked me to stop Russia probe.” Why? Because that’s what the man said!

So, my Courier friends, please stop using the Associated Press so much! Maybe use a few of their releases to fill space when they are about kittens or puppies, but try to let your own writers do some writing! I’m betting Lou Wilin would have had a different headline had he written about Comey’s testimony! Lordy!

We also read on Wednesday’s front page about Anthem Health Care (the last provider in there) removing themselves from the Obamacare marketplace (or, if you prefer, exchange) in 2018. This will leave people in Hancock County and most of Ohio, who currently are purchasing health insurance through that marketplace, without insurance next year.

I won’t say I told you so, even though I did several years ago. I’ll just say, imagine that!

Now, many will blame the president for this situation but they will, no doubt, conveniently forget the fact that health insurance providers were leaving the exchanges in droves way before President Trump took office.

I maintain that this was the Democrats’ plan all along, hoping they would still be in charge when Obamacare failed completely and would then evolve the ACA into a single payer health plan.

The instant I see words like “insiders” or “unnamed sources based on the condition of anonymity,” I’m done reading.

In closing, let me ask that The Courier please refrain from joining the cadre of “Fake News” entities which is becoming too large already.

Dave Malone

Findlay

LET’S BE HONEST WITH TRUMP

It is time to step back when, according to one poll, 30-40 percent of parents are more concerned about their child marrying a Republican or Democrat, versus past concerns about being a Catholic or Protestant.

There are better questions to ask our children now that we have more minority Catholics on the Supreme Court than majority Protestants (e.g. minimally, are their marriage candidates Ohio State fans, and not in jail.)

Much more important than partisan religious and political beliefs today, in my view, are the views of marriage candidates for our children on what it means to be a citizen of an American Democratic Republic.

We are not just a country of citizens and leaders of the moment, but one of enduring laws and institutions. The essence of the country is being a Republic, not defined by a single leader, even a president.

This president, too, will pass; we just need to make sure that when he does, our Republic is still intact.

Granted, we have elected our first business celebrity entertainer. He has creatively not only captured our attention, but in the process has distracted too many of us with his tweets. Even some bird watchers I know are concerned about the direction of this country and find themselves paying more attention to his tweets, than the tweets of their beloved birds.

Meanwhile, we the citizen jury need to ask not what our president can do for us, but what can we do for our president to help our nation and allies.

For starters, let’s be honest with our president, like he was with us during his campaign.

My sense is that the majority of us value the Democratic Republican virtues of checking and balancing, fact-checking, and cool impulse control.

Our president has successfully defined many of the major issues that concern us. Let us insist that he reflect long enough to respond rightly, before tweeting on these, not after.

Tom Murphy

Findlay

