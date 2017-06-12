Letter to the Editor 06-12-2017

KEEP OUR DEMOCRACY SAFE

Currently, campaign finance loopholes allow foreign owned, controlled and influenced corporations to funnel unlimited cash into the U.S. elections.

As we know now, Russia was able to take advantage of these loopholes and dump money into our 2016 election.

Rep. Jamie Raskin has introduced the “Get Foreign Money Out of U.S. Elections” bill to close these loopholes and keep foreign influence away from our democracy.

The way it works is that it will keep foreign money from spending money on these elections by not allowing corporate donations from foreign governments and/or corporations.

Do we really want another mess with our elections like we had in 2016? Contact your congressional representative with your concerns and ask him to vote to keep our democracy safe.

Sue Metheney

Bluffton

Comments

comments