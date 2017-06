BEWARE: DEER IN YOUR HEADLIGHTS

I’m just wanting to know why there is no “Deer Crossing” sign on the west end of Howard Street, in the 900 block.

Deer are crossing there, also in our yards.

We really like them, but someone is going to get hurt, cars go so fast and they are not aware of our deer.

Jack and Shirley Brumbaugh

Findlay

