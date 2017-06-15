Letters to the Editor 06-15-2017

GOD, GUNS, COUNTRY?

Really? Here we go again. Time to brush up on your 2nd Amendment interpretation for those breakroom discussions.

This recent “congressional” shooting incident will open the debate again. One side is going to boast about how armed responders kept this one from joining the top ten list on U.S. mass shootings, the rest of us are going to ask them a simple question. Again.

Is this an acceptable outcome of allowing the general public to own military-style weapons intended solely to kill people?

Each of us needs to reflect on an answer, those who continue to defend this policy need to “own” this event, until they can offer a way to prevent the next one that could hit closer to home.

Nobody was killed Wednesday, yet because legislators were involved, it has gripped the country and challenged all gun owners and those who love us, to “man up” and accept the responsibility of policing our own ranks.

Fifty people were killed in Orlando, 32 at Virginia Tech, 20 kids and six teachers at Sandy Hook, and seven others in recent years ended double-digit lives.

These events all have one common thread, the shooters were enabled to commit their crimes by the gun lobby, the NRA, and a very vocal minority of members who scare legislators into ignoring their 2nd Amendment obligation to regulate our “militia.”

Even background checks are opposed by gun fanatics as “infringements.” yet the only suggestions they make to curb this violent trend is to somehow magically keep these meat grinder guns out of the hands of “crazies.”

They ignore the fact that they, or any other “regular guy” that loves his God, his country and his military style guns can become the next mass killer that one bad day when life seems to turn against him.

The only way to change this trend is for each of you to decide whether you want the gun lobby, the NRA, and their sheep followers to continue to set gun regulations or demand that your legislators follow the Constitution and begin the process to merge our country back into sporting gun ownership, and leave the people-killer weapons in the hands of police and military. Are these events an acceptable outcome for you?

Dick Taylor

Findlay

SAME PAPER, DIFFERENT DAY

I also brought in my paper to read with my Maxwell House cup of Joe, but it was Saturday, June 10, 2017.

As I always do, I flipped to Readers’ Views, where I check the writers’ names as opposed to the titles.

That way I can see if the Tums bottle or a thin mint will be in order.

Well, right there in the middle was a letter from Dave Malone, our own moralistic, soothsayer of all things Republican.

The old blue collar scholar has been spreading the same line of right-wing propaganda for so long that I think he really believes himself, or is it his own self, whatever. I’ll still bet he believes it.

It would appear that former FBI Director James Comey didn’t say one word on my TV like he said on Dave’s TV.

I reckon that is on account of I might not have the same kind of TV that Dave has. I’ll bet that Kellyanne would call them alternative TVs.

Dave told us that he would not tell us he told us so, but then he told us so. Imagine that.

Oh well, I didn’t forget the fact that regardless of when the insurance companies started running from the Affordable Care Act, like the money grabbing rats they have always been, has more to do with them losing their golden parachute, the preexisting condition.

The Republican rhetoric that skyrocketing premiums are due to the failure of the ACA is total bull.

Those fat cats have been raising our premiums year after year, long before Barack Obama was ever heard of.

As for that skyrocketing stuff, how else are they going to keep up with the CEP pay and donation quotas for the Grand Old Party?

About Dave’s cadre of “fake news,” I reckon he missed the nearly 30 Cal Thomas columns that have appeared in The Courier since the first of April.

Jim Brant

McComb

