Letters to the Editor 06-16-17

SALES TAX: WIDEN THE HORIZON

Business leaders have been urging the Hancock County commissioners to continue the 0.25 percent sales tax for flood mitigation. What is needed is a 0.75 percent sales tax.

Do we really believe the county government could operate on $3 million a year less revenue?

The biggest area of cuts would be in law enforcement right in the middle of the biggest opioid epidemic ever. How is that going to work?

Ten years ago, the county was considering a 0.75 percent sales tax with one-third going to flood mitigation, one-third to operations and one-third to capital improvements to build the necessary infrastructure to house the various county offices.

Because the city and Findlay schools also were asking for revenue, the sales tax proposal for capital improvements was pulled. The need is still there. Probate and juvenile court still need adequate housing. The Board of Elections and the Veterans Administration are still in leased space. It make no sense to continue those lease arrangements. They should be in county offices.

The city and county health boards are now merged but need adequate housing to qualify for certification from the state. The Health Department needs a new modern clinic to protect the general health and welfare of the county citizens.

So the bottom line is, we don’t need a 0.25 percent renewal, we need 0.75 percent for 10 years to provide the flood protection, the general operation of the county and the construction of the necessary buildings to house all the county departments in county-owned buildings.

I urge the concerned business group to widen their horizon on all the needs of Hancock County.

Ed Ingold

Findlay

LET’S SEE THE TRUMPCARE BILL

Republican senators in Washington are colluding to replace Obamacare with Trumpcare by the end of the month.

If they are successful, tens of thousands of Ohioans’ health care will be stripped away from them.

For me, this means that those on Medicaid will be stripped of their insurance.

Sen. Rob Portman says in his own words: “My concerns that the AHCA does not do enough to protect Ohio’s Medicaid expansion population, especially those who are receiving treatment for heroin and prescription drug abuse, remain unchanged.” However, he does support removing the expansion, and people will lose their coverage.

The Senate is trying to do what the House of Representatives did in May: jam through its Trumpcare bill in secrecy without public hearings, without a Congressional Budget Office score and without knowing its full impact on American families.

The Trumpcare bill (American Health Care Act, or AHCA) would strip coverage from at least 23 million people and cut Medicaid by $800 billion, in order to give hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations.

It would also undermine critical protections for people with pre-existing conditions, defund Planned Parenthood, and raise premiums for American families.

I met Sen. Portman on March 1 and told him that I am an ovarian cancer survivor and we need to protect the ACA. I do not want to lose my health insurance.

Sen. Portman represents me, and as a constituent, I believe that it’s important to stand up for Ohio. I believe that it’s our right to see the legislation that will affect thousands of Ohioans’ livelihoods.

Melissa Kritzell

Findlay

ENFORCE THE ‘DO NOT CALL’ LAW

Myself, my friends, acquaintances and, I’m certain you, have suffered a great increase in the number of “robo calls” and other unwelcome phone intrusions, despite being registered on the “Do Not Call List.”

A majority of these were from political parties and their affiliates.

As an average voter, I do not have a Washington lobbyist, nor do I make large political contributions.

I am proposing that we form a Voters PAC (no money involved) and agree to vote against any incumbent unless the Do Not Call Law is strengthened and enforced.

All incumbents, regardless of their ability to directly combat these invasions of our privacy, must be voted out. All politicians will then bring pressure on their respective political parties to listen to the voters.

Charles W. Weasel

Findlay

