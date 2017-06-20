Letters to the Editor 06-20-17

WRITER WRONG ABOUT CLIMATE

Ralph Mullinger’s letter (June 17) was little more than an exercise in climate change denier bingo, a thoughtless regurgitation of discredited and untruthful climate change denial talking points.

Take, for example, his egregiously false claim that global warming has “slowed.” The reality is that each of the past three years has broken the record for warmest year on record. Or take his false claim that “Climate models claiming a stronger effect” than is observed. The reality is that climate models successfully predicted decades in advance the warming that has now been seen. And many of the impacts of climate change, such as the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, the disappearance of Arctic sea ice, and the rise in global sea level and flooding of our coastlines, are occurring faster than was predicted.

Mullinger cites discredited allegations and innuendo arising from the industry-funded “climategate” smear campaign, where thousands of scientists’ emails were stolen and then misrepresented by climate change deniers in an effort to call into question the evidence for human-caused climate change.

He fails to mention that at least 10 different investigations and inquiries in the U.S. and Europe found no evidence of impropriety in any of the emails.

Mullinger makes demonstrably untruthful statements about my own scientific work reconstructing temperature changes over the past 1,000 years, which resulted in the well-known “Hockey Stick” curve.

This curve demonstrates the unprecedented nature of recent warming over the past millennium. It has been attacked by climate change deniers owing to the simple, undeniable message it conveys about the dramatic impact human activity is having on Earth’s climate.

Mullinger parrots specious criticisms by two Canadians with fossil fuel industry ties who have leveled false and overwhelmingly discredited allegations about the “Hockey Stick” graph I published in the late 1990s. He conveniently fails to acknowledge the fact that the scientific community has overwhelmingly validated our findings.

The highest scientific body in the U.S., the National Academy of Sciences, affirmed my research findings in an exhaustive independent review published in June 2006.

The most recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that recent warmth is likely unprecedented over an even longer timeframe, at least the past 1,300 years.

Readers interested in the truth behind the science, rather than the falsehoods perpetuated by individuals like Mr. Mullinger, should consult scientist-run websites like skepticalscience.com or books on the topic like my own “Dire Predictions: Understanding Climate Change.”

Let’s get past the fake debate about whether climate change is real, and onto the worthy debate over what to do about it.

Michael E. Mann

professor, Department of Meteorology,

Penn State University

KEEP WINE OUT

The rental agreement from the Hancock Park District states in the list of rules: “Alcohol is not permitted at the Waterfalls Pavilion, Lakefront Activity Center and Picnic Shelters.”

So why is the Wine Festival allowed to be at Riverside Park?

Have the Wine Festival here in Findlay, but change location, and drop “Riverside” from the name of the festival.

Alcohol and other drugs should not be allowed at any of our public parks.

Alvera Sams

Findlay

