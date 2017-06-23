Letter to the Editor 06-23-17

GOP MAKING THE RICH COMFORTABLE

It is obvious to most Ohioans and Americans that the major goal of our Republican friends in Columbus and Washington, D.C. is making the rich more comfortable.

I believe Republicans are out to make poor and middle classes more miserable, including the denial of accessible and affordable health care.

It is a myth that Republicans are pro-life when 60 percent of those losing Medicaid and will suffer are children.

As many as 23 million Americans could lose their coverage. Over 50 organizations oppose the Republicans’ proposed health care plan, which will make Americans’ health care coverage unaffordable or require them to pay more for less.

Physician and hospital groups are voicing opposition to the new health care bill over concerns that many patients could lose health coverage.

Those opposed to the bill include the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, AARP and others.

Medicaid cuts will impact people of all ages, putting at risk the health and safety of 17.4 million children and adults with disabilities.

Medicaid cuts to seniors will eliminate much-needed services that allow individuals to live independently in their homes and communities. The lack of Medicaid expansion will worsen the opioid epidemic in Ohio and the rest of the nation.

Republicans who are supposed to represent us are making jobs nearly impossible for those working in human services, law enforcement and health care. A silver lining is more jobs will be created, including law enforcement battling the opioid epidemic, rescue, coroners, funeral homes and morticians, cemeteries and memorial stones.

It is both sad and annoying when political identity becomes more important than individual ethics and moral virtues.

In addition to speaking with the wealthy and lobbyists, I suggest our representatives stop in at The Family Center, Chopin Hall and Caughman Health Center to see the services they offer so low-income families and their children can survive.

Don Iliff

Findlay

Comments

comments